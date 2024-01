EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Leila Martin led the Bulldogs with 17 points in East Palestine’s 38-29 victory over Lisbon. Martin pour in 10 points in the first half.

Alivia Magness and Gabby Andre added 7 and 6 points, respectively, in the win.

With the win, the Bulldogs snapped its 4-game losing streak.

East Palestine will meet Valley Christian next Thursday.

Lylah Brown contributed 12 points for Lisbon while Morgan Lively tallied 9.

On Monday, the Blue Devils will play Heartland Christian.