EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine featured three players who scored in double-figures as the Lady Bulldogs topped Wellsville, 48-28.

Mia Lee led the way with 16 points. Patience Champney made a pair of three-pointers to finish with 14 points. Sophomore Leila Martin scored 12 points.

The Lady Bulldogs will meet East Liverpool on Thursday. East Palestine will meet Liberty in their playoff opener.

Sam Drysdale paced Wellsville with 8 points. The Tigers will play Western Reserve in the sectional opener next week.