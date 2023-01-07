EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mia Lee and Leila Martin combined to score 18 of the Bulldogs 20 points in the second half as East Palestine defeated Wellsville, 32-20.

Lee closed out her day with 16 points and made a trio of 3-point baskets. Martin added 9 points for the Bulldogs.

East Palestine will welcome Columbiana on Monday for another EOAC showdown.

Kaylee Rawson drained a pair of 3-point shots and made 5 for 6 at the foul line to finish with 11 points to lead Wellsville.

On Monday, the Tigers will visit Valley Christian.