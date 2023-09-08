LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – After just two wins a season ago, the East Liverpool Potters visit their rival, Beaver Local, carrying a 3-0 record to begin the 2023 campaign.
But it was all Beavers in the first half, with Beaver Local quarterback Austin Cline putting on a show, scoring four total touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) in the first half to take a 29-7 lead into the locker room.
Cline then added two more rushing touchdowns in the second half to move to six total.
Beaver Local currently leads the game 49-7 in the fourth quarter as of the last update.
Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.
East Liverpool (3-0) will visit Harrison Central in week five. Beaver Local (2-1) will visit Union Local.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.