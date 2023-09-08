LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – After just two wins a season ago, the East Liverpool Potters visit their rival, Beaver Local, carrying a 3-0 record to begin the 2023 campaign.

But it was all Beavers in the first half, with Beaver Local quarterback Austin Cline putting on a show, scoring four total touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) in the first half to take a 29-7 lead into the locker room.

Cline then added two more rushing touchdowns in the second half to move to six total.

Beaver Local currently leads the game 49-7 in the fourth quarter as of the last update.

East Liverpool (3-0) will visit Harrison Central in week five. Beaver Local (2-1) will visit Union Local.