West Branch’s unblemished record facing threat from East Liverpool

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool (2-2) takes on unbeaten West Branch (4-0) Friday night.

Devin Toothman put the Potters on the board first in this one, with a rushing touchdown in the opening quarter giving East Liverpool an early 7-0 lead.

West Branch got on the board in the second quarter with a David McKeivier touchdown catch to tie the game at 7-7.

Toothman’s second score of the night, this time a receiving TD, put the Potters back up late in the first half, 14-7.

