EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool City Schools announced plans to upgrade its historic Patterson Field.

On a post on its Facebook page, the school district said the upgrades include switching from grass to synthetic turf, wheelchair accessibility, new perimeter fencing, upgraded walkways, cameras and security. The mascot will also get some upgrades.

“Improving Patterson Field will be an asset for the thousands of students who will come through the East Liverpool City Schools athletic and marching band programs for the generations to come, allowing for more efficient use of the facilities and providing a more durable, safer playing environment,” said Superintendent Jonathan Ludwig. “Not only will student-athletes benefit from this improvement but many student and community groups will also be able to utilize the facility.”

According to the post, the synthetic turf will allow 24-7 access by the community. The field won’t have to close due to the rain, and the surface will allow for the hosting of more events.

Construction is set to begin in mid-May and is expected to be complete at the end of July 2022.