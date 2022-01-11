LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A third quarter surge proved to be the difference in East Liverpool’s 53-44 win over rival Beaver Local Tuesday night.

Tied at half, the Potters outscored the Beavers 19-10 in the third frame to remain undefeated in the Buckeye 8 Conference this season.

East Liverpool was led by senior Trey Armstrong who finished with 13 points. Devin Toothman added 12 for the Potters and Cole Dailey chipped in 11.

Skylar Pappas led all scorers with 15 points for Beaver Local. Sophomore Austin Cline added 12.

The Beavers drop to 6-6 on the season and play at Harrison Central on Friday.

East Liverpool improves to 10-2 and remains in first place in the Buckeye 8. The Potters will host Steubenville on Friday.