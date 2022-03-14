EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Third-year coach Riyan Burson’s Potters won the program’s first two games, a year ago, over the course of the last four seasons.

“We return eight of our nine starters as we graduated our pitcher and our backup first baseman. I believe that we can hit the five-win mark and if we play how we’re capable of I believe we can reach the ten-win mark,” Burson said.

The Potters return a pair of key seniors in Aidrianna Green and Shayla Foster who were each named to the Second-Team All-District in 2021.

Burson notes, “The biggest thing we had last year and I believe we’ll have this year is fight. No matter the situation, they don’t quit. We played the #2 team in the state in Division 2 in the Sectional final (John Glenn) and only trailed 3-0 going into the 4th inning. They never gave up.”

“I truly believe we’re headed in the right direction,” coach Burson points out. “We have the right group of kids in the program as we speak. Our next step is to build a youth program in East Liverpool in which our community has not seen.”

The Potters will open against Union Local on March 26.

East Liverpool Potters’ Softball Preview

2021 OHSAA Playoff Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to John Glenn (16-0)

Coach: Riyan Burson

Key Returnees

Seniors – Aidrianna Green (CF) and Shayla Foster (LF); Juniors – Rylie Davis (C) and Riley Cox (3B).

Newcomers

Freshman – Kate Davis (SP)

2022 Schedule

Mar. 26 – at Union Local (DH)

Mar. 28 – at Edison

Mar. 30 – Edison

Apr. 1 – Harrison Central

Apr. 2 – Southern (DH)

Apr. 4 – at Harrison Central

Apr. 6 – at Steubenville Catholic Central

Apr. 7 – Brooke

Apr. 11 – at Beaver Local

Apr. 13 – Beaver Local

Apr. 16 – Wellsville (DH)

Apr. 18 – Indian Creek

Apr. 19 – Cambridge

Apr. 20 – at Indian Creek

Apr. 21 – at Brooke

Apr. 23 – at Toronto (DH)

May 2 – at Cambridge

May 4 – Buckeye 8 North Championship