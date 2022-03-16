EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Coach Brian May returns a mixture of experience and youth from last year’s 11-win team. “We’re a younger group with lots of talent,” says May. “We’re led by two seniors and two juniors. Everyone else is sophomores or freshmen. We’re a smart baseball team that can only get better with time. We have a solid infield and outfield this year. We’ll have a four or five man [pitching] rotation and a few relievers to go with it.”

Paxton Grimes – a Thiel commit – accumulated a 3.53 ERA in 39 2/3 innings of work on the hill. Grimes led the team in batting with a .319 average (23-72) with 6 doubles and 13 runs batted in.

Devin Toothman hit 5 homers and 17 RBIs for a .304 average (21-69). Number 15 registered 13 extra base hits of his 21 total hits.

Junior Mason Ludwig put together a staggering 44 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings in 9 games pitched last season. He put together a 2-3 mark as a sophomore.

Jake Smith threw nearly 48 innings and struck out 44 batters to compile an earned run average of 2.35 and post four wins on the mound. Smith also belted 6 doubles and scored 18 times at the plate. His classmate Evan Tice also finished with 6 doubles and finished third on the team in batting (.286) and base hits (20).

May states, “We’re hoping to be in the OVAC Finals this year along with making a run in the playoffs. But, our goal is to just get better every day and keep working.”

The Potters begin their season on March 28 when they’ll travel to Richmond to face the Edison Wildcats.

East Liverpool Potters’ Baseball Preview

2021 Record: 11-14

2021 Post-Season Finish: Eliminated in Sectional Semifinal by Beaver Local (14-6).

Coach: Brian May

2021 Team Statistics

Batting Average: .240

Earned Run Average: 4.39

Key Returnees

Seniors: Paxton Grimes (3B/C/P) and Devin Toothman (SS/P/OF); Junior: Mason Ludwig (1B/P); Sophomores: Evan Tice (C), Jake Smith (P/IF) and Trent Davis (OF)

2022 Schedule

Mar. 28 – at Edison

Mar. 30 – Edison

Apr. 1 – Harrison Central

Apr. 2 – Southern (DH)

Apr. 4 – at Harrison Central

Apr. 6 – at Steubenville

Apr. 8 – Steubenville

Apr. 9 – Salem

Apr. 11 – at Beaver Local

Apr. 12 – Weirton

Apr. 13 – Beaver Local

Apr. 15 – Columbiana

Apr. 18 – Indian Creek

Apr. 19 – at Brooke

Apr. 20 – at Indian Creek

Apr. 22 – at Oak Glen

Apr. 26 – at Martins Ferry

Apr. 27 – Carrollton

Apr. 29 – Oak Glen

May 2 – Martins Ferry

May 3 – Brooke

May 4 – at St. Clairsville

May 5 – at Columbiana

May 9 – Madonna