EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool was eliminated by eventual-district champion New Philadelphia, a year ago, in the second round of the playoffs.

The Potters’ coach Brian May says, “We’re looking forward to seeing what this group can do together this year. With all the offseason work they’ve put in. how will that translate to this season? [The loss] to New Philadelphia left a sour taste in our mouth and we’re going to do everything we can to make it farther this season. Our goal, as a team, is to get better every day. I’m excited to new guys step up and make a name for themselves on our team.”

The Potters are led by their two captains – senior pitcher and first baseman Mason Ludwig and junior catcher Evan Tice. Last year, Ludwig batted .300 (10 RBIs) and finished with an ERA of 3.50 with 45 strikeouts and a pair of wins. Tice hit .330 by driving in 20 runs and closed out his sophomore season with 9 doubles.

The team also welcomes back senior centerfielder Eric Williams, who’s recovering from an injury he suffered during his wrestling season. Juniors Jake Smith (SS/P), Trent Davis, RF/IF) and Anderson Fitch (OF/P) will be joined by sophomore Nate Birch in the outfield.

“We have a good core group of kids that have been playing together for a long time,” states May. “They have a good on-field chemistry and are a gritty group that will work hard.”

East Liverpool gets the season underway by playing host to Edison on Monday, March 27.

East Liverpool Potters Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 9-13

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost in Sectional Final to New Philadelphia, 8-3

Coach: Brian May

Key Returnees

Mason Ludwig, Senior

Eric Williams, Senior

Trent Davis, Junior

Anderson Fitch, Junior

Jake Smith, Junior

Evan Tice, Junior

Nate Birch, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 27 – Edison

Mar. 29 – at Edison

Mar. 31 – at Harrison Central

Apr. 1 – at Weir

Apr. 3 – Harrison Central

Apr. 4 – Wheeling Park

Apr. 5 – at Steubenville

Apr. 7 – at Steubenville

Apr. 10 – at Wheeling Park

Apr. 11 – St. Clairsville

Apr. 12 – Beaver Local

Apr. 14 – at Beaver Local

Apr. 15 – Martins Ferry

Apr. 17 – Indian Creek

Apr. 18 – Steubenville CC

Apr. 19 – at Indian Creek

Apr. 21 – Madonna

Apr. 22 – OVAC Semifinals

Apr. 24 – Oak Glen

Apr. 25 – Brooke

Apr. 26 – at Madonna

Apr. 28 – at Oak Glen

May 1 – at Martins Ferry

May 3 – at Brooke

May 4 – Weir

May 5 – Buckeye 8

May 9 – at Carrollton

May 10 – at Buckeye Local