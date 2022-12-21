EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool standout offensive lineman Mason Ludwig officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Toledo on Early Signing Day.

Hear reaction from Ludwig on his excitement and why he chose Toledo above.

In his junior season, Ludwig rated at 96 percent without allowing a single sack and was named First Team All-Ohio in Division IV.

The 6 foot 5 inch tall senior graded out at 95 percent this year with 81 pancake blocks during his senior season for the Potters.

Ludwig was also named to WKBN’s 5 Blocks Granite after his 2022 campaign.