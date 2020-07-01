East Liverpool native, wife of legendary coach Lou Holtz, passes away after cancer battle

Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz stands with his wife Beth at a dedication of his statue at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday Sept. 13, 2008 in South Bend, Ind. (Credit: AP Photo/Joe Raymond).

(WKBN) – The wife of legendary football coach Lou Holtz has passed away, according to news reports.

A press release from the family reports that Beth Holtz died following complications from cancer treatments.

Beth was born in East Liverpool, where she also married Lou.

Lou Holtz’s 1988 Notre Dame team went 12-0 with a victory in the Fiesta Bowl and was the consensus national champion. He coached at numerous programs, including William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota and South Carolina.

The couple has four children.

According to an article posted on NDinsider.com, Beth Holtz was involved in numerous charities over the years, including those to benefit pediatric ear, nose, throat and audiology work at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando, Florida.