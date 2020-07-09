East Liverpool lost many contributors; hopes to have pieces in place to make a playoff run

Coach Ludwig will have to replace the likes of Derek Carter, Nick Woodyard and Timmy Neal at the skill positions

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Three of the Potters five losses a year ago were by 10-points or less. A big difference from a winning record and a .500-mark.

Josh Ludwig begins his 7th season at the helm of the East Liverpool program. This off-season has been much different from the past with the Coronavirus. “We’ve stayed in contact through on-line workouts and phone calls. It was tough but it sure is great to be back together now in the Phase 1 capacity.”

“I think we have a solid group of incoming seniors who know how to lead,” adds Ludwig. “We also have a nice solid group of incoming juniors and sophomores who will play key roles.”

2019 Record: 5-5

Head Coach: Josh Ludwig, 7th season (20-40)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 35.2 (7th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 23.5 (30th in Area)

Total Offense: 345.4

Rushing Offense: 213.6

Passing Offense: 131.8

Returning Starters

Offense: 5

Defense: 6

What you need to know about East Liverpool’s offense

-The loss of the likes of Nick Woodyard (325 yards receiving, 441 yards rushing, 605 yards passing) and Timmy Neal (44 catches, 595 yards) as well as the Potters’ all-time leading rusher Derek Carter (1431 rushing yards, 17 TDs) will be difficult to replace. Not to mention, Skylor Wooley and Caleb Learn – who anchored the offensive line a year ago – both have since graduated.

Nate Davis threw for 713 yards as he completed 49.2% of his tosses (58-118) and connected on 8 touchdowns. Senior Howard Williams is the top returning pass catcher for the team after his 12 catches for 138 stripes last fall. Senior center Dylan Czech will be the leader of the group up front.

“We need to move the ball better,” says Ludwig. “We need to control the clock. We have tons of experience coming back.”

The average total yards per game over the last two seasons has eclipsed 340-yards each year (2018: 349.6; 2019: 345.4).

What you need to know about East Liverpool’s defense

-Colin Bryant (59 tackles, 4 QB sacks), Dalton Owens (3 QB sacks) and Cameron Bryant (49 tackles, 3 QB sacks) are set to return along the defensive line. Sophomore linebacker Eric Williams led the Potters in tackles (117) as he finished with 7 for a loss. Howard Williams (106 tackles), Devin Toothman (2 INTs) and 6’2 Braidyn Wright (5 INTs) will return in the secondary this coming season.

“We, as a defense, have had a similar scheme for years,” indicates Ludwig. “We return a bunch of players with tons of experience.”

East Liverpool’s Key Player(s)

-Senior safety Howard Williams closed out last season with 3 interceptions. “Howard’s a born leader,” points out coach Ludwig. “He’s a key for us in all facets of the game. He’ll be one (of the) guys who has to have a stand out season.”

2020 Schedule

Aug. 29 – at Cleveland JFK

Sept. 4 – at Indian Creek

Sept. 11 – at Salem

Sept. 18 – Beaver Local

Sept. 25 – at Oak Glen

Oct. 2 – Warrensville Heights

Oct. 9 – at Edison

Oct. 16 – Buckeye Local

Oct. 23 – Weir

Oct. 30 – Wellsville

The Big game on the schedule

August 29 – at Cleveland JFK

…A good start begins with a victory over the Fighting Eagles. East Liverpool hopes to have the same success they had last year against Cleveland JFK in week one – 51-0.

Since 2016, East Liverpool’s 40-catch receivers

2019 – Timmy Neal, 44 (595 yards)

2018 – Nick Woodyard, 43 (489 yards)

2016 – Nick Gill, 42 (446 yards)