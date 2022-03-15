EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool High School has a new head football coach. Don Phillips will take over the Potter’s program this fall.

Phillips has over 30 years of coaching experience, most recently serving as the quarterback’s coach at Geneva College.

Phillips holds a career record of 162-113 on the high school level. He led Center Area School (now Central Valley) to eight WPIAL playoff appearances and four Section Championships. He also turned around a struggling program at Ellwood City and led the Wolverines to the WPIAL playoffs in 2010 and 2011.

Phillips will inherit a East Liverpool program that went (3-5) this past season.