EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Potters’ soccer schedule for both girls and boys are below:
2023 Girls Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 14 – Crestview
• Aug. 17 – Oak Glen
• Aug. 19 – at Magnolia
• Aug. 21 – at Carrollton
• Aug. 24 – Beaver Local
• Sept. 2 – Steubenville Catholic Central
• Sept. 7 – at Madonna
• Sept. 14 – Cambridge
• Sept. 16 – John Marshall
• Sept. 18 – at Beaver Local
• Sept. 19 – St. Clairsville
• Sept. 21 – at Wheeling Central Catholic
• Sept. 25 – at Edison
• Sept. 28 – Columbiana
• Sept. 30 – Magnolia
• Oct. 2 – at Steubenville
2023 Boys Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 19 – Beaver Local
• Aug. 21 – Steubenville
• Aug. 24 – at St. Clairsville
• Aug. 26 – at Cambridge
• Aug. 29 – Minerva
• Aug. 31 – at Weir
• Sept. 5 – South Range
• Sept. 7 – Marlington
• Sept. 11 – at Beaver Local
• Sept. 14 – at Oak Glen
• Sept. 21 – at Brooke
East Liverpool High School
Nickname: The Potters
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 100 Maine Blvd, East Liverpool, OH 43920
Stadium location: 810 W. 8th St, East Liverpool, OH 43920
