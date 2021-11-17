East Liverpool High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Potters return three seniors who averaged over 15-points per game last year. Cole Dailey, a 6’6 guard, nearly averaged a double-double as a junior (16.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg). Zavea Green (6’6/F) scored 15.8 points and hauled down 7.8 caroms. Devin Toothman (5’10/G) stuffed the stat sheet with a line of 15.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals.

Coach Nate Conley has high hopes for his senior class, “We’re senior heavy and excited about it. We have our top three scorers returning. We have a lot of experience coming back and a few new players to throw into the mix. We are led by Cole, Zavea and Devin, who on any night can be our best player. We also have Chance Stull (6’4/SR), Mason Ludwig (6’6/JR), Paxon Grimes (6’1/SR), Jamar Allen (6’4/SR), Trey Armstrong (6’3/SR) and Cam Irvine (6’1/SR) who all compete at a high-level. We have a solid sophomore group (Preston Kerr, Preston Dawson, Jake Smith, Marquise Glenn). Some of which received some varsity experience as freshmen.”

East Liverpool opens the season on November 30 at Edison.

“It should be an exciting season,” adds Conley. “A season we’ve been waiting for. We’re extremely long and athletic with a handful of players who play the game right. We want to defend at a high-level and get out in transition. It’s as simple as that, we want to defend, rebound and run.”

East Liverpool Potters

Head Coach: Nate Conley, 12th season (150-100)

2020-21 Record: 11-9

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 63.8

Scoring Defense: 57.4

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Cole Dailey – 16.8

Rebounding: Cole Dailey – 8.4

Assists: Devin Toothman – 2.4

Field Goal Percentage: Cole Dailey – 56%

Free Throw Percentage: Devin Toothman – 64%

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Edison

Dec. 3 – Beaver Local

Dec. 10 – at Harrison Central

Dec. 12 – vs. Lincoln Park (at Midland Hall of Fame Tip-Off)

Dec. 14 – Indian Creek

Dec. 17 – Harding

Dec. 18 – at Carrollton

Dec. 29 – vs. Steubenville (at Watt/Neese Holiday Classic)

Jan. 4 – at Salem

Jan. 7 – Edison

Jan. 8 – at New Philadelphia

Jan. 11 – at Beaver Local

Jan. 14 – Steubenville

Jan. 15 – Wheeling Park

Jan. 18 – Harrison Central

Jan. 21 – at Indian Creek

Jan. 25 – Linsly School

Jan. 29 – Buckeye 8 Championship

Feb. 1 – at Oak Glen

Feb. 8 – OVAC Semifinals

Feb. 12 – OVAC Final