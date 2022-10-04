EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Don Phillips is no longer the head football coach at East Liverpool.

According to a school spokesperson, the program was at a “crossroads” between the school and coaching, so the first-year coach of the Potters issued a verbal resignation on Monday.

He had led the team to a record of 1-6 this season.

Athletic Director Jason Duke will finish the season as interim coach.

Following the season, a search for a new head coach will take place. According to the spokesperson, Duke has three goals for the rest of the 2022 campaign: keep the team together, get good film to attract coaching candidates, and play competitive football.

Phillips, who was hired back in March, has over 30 years of coaching experience, most recently serving as the quarterback’s coach at Geneva College.

Including seven games this season, Phillips holds a career record of 163-119 on the high school level. He led Center Area School (now Central Valley) to eight WPIAL playoff appearances and four Section Championships. He also turned around a struggling program at Ellwood City and led the Wolverines to the WPIAL playoffs in 2010 and 2011.