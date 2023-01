EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool raced by Indian Creek at home on Friday as the Potters got the win 60-42.

It gives East Liverpool back-to-back wins and it is their sixth in their last seven games overall.

Nate Birch led the Potters with 17 points including five threes while Preston Kerr added 12 on the evening.

With the win, East Liverpool improves to 12-2 and 5-1 in Buckeye 8 play on the season.