YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Senior year brings a lot with it, more responsibilities all around you, and for student athletes, being leader of the team gets added to that list.

“It’s a big role to play, but just been learning a lot that team chemistry is bigger than any ego, anything like that,” East senior Samair Colon said.

Youngstown East senior Samair Colon has dealt with some of that already, and stepped up already, knocking down game-winning free throws while scoring a game high 16 points against Liberty to start her senior season.

But she also takes her academics to the next level: attending Youngstown Early College to get a step ahead.

“It’s a very rigorous program. So basically when we graduate from there in our senior year, we basically graduate with our associate degree. So it’s a very beneficial program,” Colon said.

And Colon sees the results with her 4.0 GPA, and no matter how many games she’s the leading scorer in, she always remembers her mom’s advice.

“Always looked at academics as something that’s really important, especially in my household. My mom always made sure to tell me That student comes before athlete, your student athlete. And so student is important. You’re going to be an athlete,” Colon said.

When not focusing on academic, Colon spends time leading a team that she says has big plans for their season.

“You know, in these past two years, I would say being here, we haven’t made it out of the first round of the playoffs. So definitely that’s a big goal for a team is to definitely get past first round playoffs, but definitely to make strides in the playoffs is one of our big time goals as a team,” Colon said.

Youngstown East and Early College senior Samair Colon is our WYTV Student Athlete of the Week.