East High School mourns loss of Youngstown football legend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former East High School football standout and Washington Redskins’ Tackle James Snowden Jr. recently died at the age of 78.

After graduating from East, Snowden attended the University of Notre Dame where he continued his football career. He was the first African-American to start at linebacker for the Fighting Irish.

In 1964, he was drafted by the NFL’s Washington Redskins in the 15th round.

“We send our condolences to the family of Mr. Snowden,” said CEO Justin Jennings. “As tragic as it is to lose this Youngstown native and Golden Bear grad, I hope Mr. Snowden’s life and success will serve as an inspiration for our scholars.”

“We are saddened to hear about the loss of Mr. Jim Snowden,” East Athletic Director Tanisha Franklin said. “His family is in our hearts and prayers. Jim was an East High graduate–his name is carved forever in the history book. I hope his legacy will inspire and motivate our scholar-athletes to know that if he made it, so can they.”

Snowden played offensive tackle for the Redskins through 1971.

