East High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golden Bears were only able to compete in 12 games. East won 5 of eleven during the regular season before falling to Mooney in the opening round of the Division II playoffs.

The year prior (2019-20), the Golden Bears won 14-games and were pegged as the #8 seed in the Austintown District.

Coach Tanisha Franklin states, “We’re expecting everyone to work hard and play as a team this season. We’re looking for [junior] Samair Colon to lead our team.” Colon is the lone returning starter.

East opens the season with back-to-back home games against Lakeview (Nov. 19) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Nov. 27)

East Golden Bears

Head Coach: Tanisha Franklin

2020-21 Record: 5-7

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 41.7

Scoring Defense: 39.0

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 19 – Lakeview

Nov. 27 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Nov. 29 – at Leetonia

Dec. 6 – Shaw

Dec. 20 – at Niles

Dec. 22 – Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 27 – at Liberty

Dec. 29 – Firestone

Jan. 5 – at Chaney

Jan. 8 – at Ursuline

Jan. 12 – at Fitch

Jan. 15 – Boardman

Jan. 17 – Valley Christian

Jan. 19 – Howland

Jan. 22 – Harding

Jan. 24 – Lakeside

Jan. 26 – at Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 29 – Akron North

Jan. 31 – at Warren JFK

Feb. 2 – Ursuline

Feb. 5 – Chaney