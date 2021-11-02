East High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golden Bears were only able to compete in 12 games. East won 5 of eleven during the regular season before falling to Mooney in the opening round of the Division II playoffs.
The year prior (2019-20), the Golden Bears won 14-games and were pegged as the #8 seed in the Austintown District.
Coach Tanisha Franklin states, “We’re expecting everyone to work hard and play as a team this season. We’re looking for [junior] Samair Colon to lead our team.” Colon is the lone returning starter.
East opens the season with back-to-back home games against Lakeview (Nov. 19) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Nov. 27)
East Golden Bears
Head Coach: Tanisha Franklin
2020-21 Record: 5-7
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 41.7
Scoring Defense: 39.0
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 19 – Lakeview
Nov. 27 – St. Thomas Aquinas
Nov. 29 – at Leetonia
Dec. 6 – Shaw
Dec. 20 – at Niles
Dec. 22 – Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 27 – at Liberty
Dec. 29 – Firestone
Jan. 5 – at Chaney
Jan. 8 – at Ursuline
Jan. 12 – at Fitch
Jan. 15 – Boardman
Jan. 17 – Valley Christian
Jan. 19 – Howland
Jan. 22 – Harding
Jan. 24 – Lakeside
Jan. 26 – at Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 29 – Akron North
Jan. 31 – at Warren JFK
Feb. 2 – Ursuline
Feb. 5 – Chaney