YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chivas Whipple begins his second season as East’s head basketball coach.

The Golden Bears return two starters in Jarrod Colon and Jamari Crum. “We’re very excited to see their growth,” says Whipple. “We have others that are returning in Tyrone Hudson, Aray Pierce and Michael Brogdon so we’re excited about them as well.”

The team has a pair of transfers in Cam’eron Sly and Isaiah McCray, who will play key roles this year for East.

“Our concern is in the lack of experience we have,” said coach Whipple. “We just want to continue to learn and grow within the game plan. Our staff expectations will be to continue to learn and keep the team GPA up where it is at 2.89. We’re very proud of the work these guys are doing in the classroom. On the court, we just want to see them remain focused and play until the final horn.”

East opens on Friday, December 2 at Akron North.

East Golden Bears

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Chivas Whipple

2021-22 Record: 1-18 (0-6), 4th place in Steel Valley

2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Chaney (74-29) in Sectional Final

Last 5-Years: 21-82 (20.4%)

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 38.7

Scoring Defense: 68.0

2022-23 Schedule

Dec. 2 – at Akron North

Dec. 3 – at New Castle

Dec. 6 – Canfield

Dec. 10 – John Marshall

Dec. 13 – Cornerstone Christian

Dec. 19 – at Cleveland JFK

Dec. 21 – Valley Christian

Dec. 22 – Liberty

Dec. 30 – Akron North

Jan. 3 – West Branch

Jan. 6 – at Cardinal Mooney

Jan. 10 – Ursuline

Jan. 13 – Chaney

Jan. 17 – Urban Scholars

Jan. 20 – at Boardman

Jan. 24 – at Howland

Jan. 27 – at Harding

Jan. 31 – Cardinal Mooney

Feb. 3 – at Chaney

Feb. 7 – at Ursuline

Feb. 17 – at Lowellville