YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chivas Whipple begins his second season as East’s head basketball coach.
The Golden Bears return two starters in Jarrod Colon and Jamari Crum. “We’re very excited to see their growth,” says Whipple. “We have others that are returning in Tyrone Hudson, Aray Pierce and Michael Brogdon so we’re excited about them as well.”
The team has a pair of transfers in Cam’eron Sly and Isaiah McCray, who will play key roles this year for East.
“Our concern is in the lack of experience we have,” said coach Whipple. “We just want to continue to learn and grow within the game plan. Our staff expectations will be to continue to learn and keep the team GPA up where it is at 2.89. We’re very proud of the work these guys are doing in the classroom. On the court, we just want to see them remain focused and play until the final horn.”
East opens on Friday, December 2 at Akron North.
East Golden Bears
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Chivas Whipple
2021-22 Record: 1-18 (0-6), 4th place in Steel Valley
2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Chaney (74-29) in Sectional Final
Last 5-Years: 21-82 (20.4%)
2021-22 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 38.7
Scoring Defense: 68.0
2022-23 Schedule
Dec. 2 – at Akron North
Dec. 3 – at New Castle
Dec. 6 – Canfield
Dec. 10 – John Marshall
Dec. 13 – Cornerstone Christian
Dec. 19 – at Cleveland JFK
Dec. 21 – Valley Christian
Dec. 22 – Liberty
Dec. 30 – Akron North
Jan. 3 – West Branch
Jan. 6 – at Cardinal Mooney
Jan. 10 – Ursuline
Jan. 13 – Chaney
Jan. 17 – Urban Scholars
Jan. 20 – at Boardman
Jan. 24 – at Howland
Jan. 27 – at Harding
Jan. 31 – Cardinal Mooney
Feb. 3 – at Chaney
Feb. 7 – at Ursuline
Feb. 17 – at Lowellville