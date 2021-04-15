East High names next boys’ basketball coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Golden Bears’ boys’ basketball program will have a new leader next season in Chivas Whipple.

“I love my city and it’s a (great) opportunity to come home,” indicates coach Whipple. “The most important piece is to help impact the community which has given me so much. I want the players to understand I’m here for them. I want those kids all throughout Youngstown and the surrounding areas to understand life is bigger than basketball. The sport is what we do, it’s not who we are. We’re a group of people with many talents.”

Whipple, most recently, served as an assistant coach at Edinboro and previously at Westminster.

“I learned a lot from coach Kevin Siroki (at Westminster) and Pat Cleary (at Edinboro),” Whipple points out. “Being able to represent both organizations were an honor and a privilege. I hope I retained something to honor those two coaches and the coaches before me at East High.”

Chivas was a 3-time NAIA Division II All-American at Point Park (2005-08). He’s one of only three players in school history to compile 1600 points, 700 rebounds, 200 assists and 180 steals. Whipple was indicted into the Pioneer Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

Whipple states, “My expectations are simple. Train hard, work harder, get the results. I’m hoping to gain the trust of the community’s parents and leadership. I’m very humbled that they selected myself and my staff.”