YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – East High School senior standout Mario Wright officially signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his football career at Hiram.

A signing ceremony was held at East High on Friday morning.

For his efforts last fall, Wright earned All Steel Valley Conference honors as a wide receiver. He also received All-Mahoning County recognition.

Last season, Wright caught 62 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns for the Golden Bears.

He chose to play at Hiram over Westminster and Wooster.