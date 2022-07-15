YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite coming off a 1-7 season, Coach Assion said the environment around this East football team has completely changed and a lot of this team is ready to prove people in the area wrong.

It’s all the buzz around East High School football practice this summer that this team is different than the past.

“To show them that we not how people look at us. It looked like a losing school, a bad school, but we’re not that. We gonna show ’em,” returning starting quarterback Andrew Blackmon, who’s still just a junior, said.

“A lot of people spoke down on us and what we can do and being here to show me that a lot of these guys had the talents to do whatever they put their mind to as long as they put their mind to it,” senior and new transfer Brian Thomas said.

It’s a goal that Coach Mark Assion really wanted to get done before pads go on Aug. 1.

“Do tug of wars on tires. Tire flips. All kinds of different things. Just make the kids compete so they can have some fun out here,” Assion said. “Really build their teammates up and kind of build a camaraderie, I really think that’s, you know, developing friendships that last forever.”

Blackmon, who has two years of starting experience under his belt, said that message is getting through to this young East squad.

“It’s a different coaching, a lot of new players, we got a lot of young players,” Blackmon said. “Some of the toxic stuff we have going on last year, we ain’t got that going on this year and getting better, teammates pick each other up this year instead of bringing each other down.”

So the Golden Bears are starting to see that positive atmosphere manifest itself on the practice field too, getting senior defensive lineman Jameel Blake excited to take the field in week one along with Thomas, who’s eager for not just his first season at East, but playing high school football.

“I want to play the next level I play in the NFL, so why not give it my all so they can show them that I’m one of the best ones that can do it?” Blake said.

“Having a quarterback like Drew, having a coach like Coach Ace, I’m just ready to see what we’re going to do for the season and shock the world,” Thomas said.