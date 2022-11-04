Mark Assion was hired as the new head football coach at East back in December.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown East Head Coach Mark Assion is stepping down as the Golden Bear’s head football coach, effective immediately.

He led the program for two seasons, posting a record of 1-17.

In a text announcing the resignation, Assion said: ” I am resigning from East High School as head football coach effective immediately. One win and 17 losses just doesn’t cut it,” he said.

Assion is the former head coach at Jackson-Milton for nine season, leading the Blue Jays to the playoffs in his final two seasons there. He also served as an assistant coach at Chaney.