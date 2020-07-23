East expects experience to lead them back to postseason

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – East roared out of the gates last fall to an impressive 3-1 start.

It’s momentum that quickly slowed down the stretch, however.

The Golden Bears lost five of their final six games to end the season. It’s a harsh reality that remains fresh in their minds.

“It definitely didn’t end the way we wanted to, let’s put it that way,” said head coach Brian Marrow.

“Last year didn’t go pretty good but this year, I’m trying to go out with a bang,” added senior defensive back Reuben Talley.

Talley is just 5’5″ in stature, but his talent plays much bigger. He led a stout East defensive unit with five interceptions last fall.

“You don’t gotta be tall to be good at anything. It just takes the heart to do it,” Talley said.

Coach Marrow had high praise for the leader of his defensive backfield.

“When you look at him and see his stature, he’s a small guy. He loves it when guys look at him that way because he’s up for any challenge you throw at him,” Marrow said.

The Golden Bears defense expects to be stingy once again. Leading tackler Frank Harris is back in the fold. He will lead a group that aims to hold opposing offenses to an average of 10 points or less per game.

“Our kids here on the east side are tough at East school,” Marrow said. “We’re really tough, athletic. We have a lot of speed. So, when you have that speed like that and guys have the heart, you can do a lot of different things on defense.”

Despite a question mark at quarterback, Marrow has plenty of skill returning.

Mike Barnette will see substantial time at tailback and tight end, while speedy and athletic Tim Davis promises to be a dangerous threat on the outside.

A strong point for the Golden Bears’ eight returning offensive starters lies up front on the line.

“They just can’t wait to get on the field,” Marrow revealed. “That’s all they’ve been talking about. They didn’t like the way we finished but we had a good start last year. We want to continue to do that. We want to start fast and finish strong and these guys are up for the challenge.”

East is slated to kick off the regular season on Friday, August 28 at home against Liberty.