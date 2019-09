The Golden Bears will host Perry Traditional Academy from Pittsburgh at 2 PM Saturday afternoon.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown East football team will play Perry Traditional Academy from Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon.

Due to a communication mix up with scheduling, the Golden Bears will kick off at 2 PM instead of the original 7 o’clock start.

The school said they regret any inconvenience. The game will be held at Rayen Stadium.

The Golden Bears are off to a fast start, following a 48-8 victory over Liberty last Friday night.