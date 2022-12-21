YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some of the top high school athletes in the Valley will be headed to the college level next year. On Wednesday, several made it official on National Signing Day.

The complete list of players is below (alphabetically by school).

To read more about some of the players and their college commitments, just click on their names:

Cam Smith, Austintown Fitch: Iowa State Football

Broc Lowry, Canfield: Indiana University Football

A.J. Havrilla, Canfield: Marshall University Baseball

Ben Slanker, Canfield: Ohio University Baseball

Jason Hewlett, Chaney: University of Michigan

DJ Waller, Chaney: University of Michigan

— Mason Ludwig, East Liverpool: University of Toledo Football

Trinity Lamb, Ursuline: Central State University Volleyball

— Brian Frasco, Ursuline: St. Francis (PA) Football

— Isaac Lucas, Ursuline: Ball State Football

Patrick Valent, Warren JFK: Rice University Football

Dru DeShields, West Branch: Kent State University Football