Local student athletes made their college choices official by signing National Letters of Intent on Early Signing Day.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some of the top high school athletes in the Valley will be headed to the college level next year. On Wednesday, several made it official on National Signing Day.

The complete list of players is below (alphabetically by school).

To read more about some of the players and their college commitments, just click on their names:

— Cam Smith, Austintown Fitch: Iowa State Football

— Broc Lowry, Canfield: Indiana University Football

— A.J. Havrilla, Canfield: Marshall University Baseball

— Ben Slanker, Canfield: Ohio University Baseball

— Jason Hewlett, Chaney: University of Michigan

— DJ Waller, Chaney: University of Michigan

— Mason Ludwig, East Liverpool: University of Toledo Football

— Trinity Lamb, Ursuline: Central State University Volleyball

— Brian Frasco, Ursuline: St. Francis (PA) Football

— Isaac Lucas, Ursuline: Ball State Football

— Patrick Valent, Warren JFK: Rice University Football

— Dru DeShields, West Branch: Kent State University Football