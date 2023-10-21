YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The official 2023 high school football playoff pairings will be released by the OHSAA on Sunday, October 22, but according to the total number of computer points accrued, 28 local teams have already qualified for the post season.

Below are the first round playoff projections, according to JoeEitel.com. All playoff games will be Friday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

DIVISION II – REGION 5

#10 Austintown Fitch (6-3) at #7 John Hay (5-4)

#11 Warren Harding (4-6) at #6 Akron SVSM (5-5)

DIVISION III – REGION 9

#16 New Philadelphia (6-4) at #1 Ursuline (10-0)

#9 Canfield (6-3) at #8 Akron East (8-2)

DIVISION IV – REGION 13

#14 East Liverpool (6-4) at #3 Poland (9-1)

#13 Woodridge (5-5) at #4 West Branch (9-1)

#11 Girard (5-5) at #6 Struthers (7-3)

#10 Edgewood (6-4) at #7 Niles (6-4)

#9 Akron Buchtel (5-5) at #8 Cardinal Mooney (5-5)

#12 Beaver Local (6-4) at #5 Streetsboro (9-1)

DIVISION V – REGION 17

#15 Fairless (4-6) at #2 South Range (9-1)

#9 Sandy Valley (6-4) at #8 Lakeview (5-5)

#14 Liberty (5-5) at #3 Norwayne (9-1)

DIVISION VI – REGION 21

#13 Brookfield (5-5) at #4 United (9-1)

at #10 Mineral Ridge (6-4) at #7 Jackson Milton (7-3)

#11 Crestview (5-5) at #6 Pymatuning Valley (7-3)

#14 LaBrae (5-5) at #3 Mogadore (7-2)

#16 Columbiana (5-5) at #1 Kirtland (9-1)

DIVISION VII – REGION 25