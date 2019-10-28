Early look at SVC girls basketball

Ursuline got by Mooney last year in the District Semifinals

Two of the four schools have new head coaches

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The resurrection of the Steel Valley Conference begins with a collection of four Youngstown schools. A pair of old rivalries (Mooney-Ursuline, Chaney-East) give the league instant interest right off the bat.

Michael Kernan (Ursuline) and Kaneesha Ford (Chaney) take over their respective programs. Mooney and Ursuline must replace a lot from last year’s 16-win teams.

2018-19 Standings

Cardinal Mooney – 16-6

Ursuline – 16-7

East – 11-11

Chaney – 2-21

Around the League

Cardinal Mooney Cardinals

Head Coach: Jason Baker

…Caitlyn Perry is the lone starter returning from last year’s 16-win team. Perry averaged 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals a year ago. The Lady Cardinals outscored their opponents by 18.6-points last season (58.6 to 40 points per game). Mooney lost their top three scorers in Conchetta Rinaldi (13.3 ppg), Camden Hergenrother (9.9 ppg) and Katie Hough (9.4 ppg).

“We’ll be young and inexperienced,” says coach Baker. “Staying mentally tough through difficult times will be our focus. We need to continue to work to get better each day. I expect our players to work very hard and continue to grow as a program.”

Chaney Cowgirls

Coach: Kaneesha Ford

…Kaneesha Ford begins her first season at the helm of Chaney basketball. “With a new coaching staff, we expect to be more competitive in each game. We want to challenge teams defensively and use our athleticism as an advantage to create more scoring.”

Chaney returns three starters in Jaylynn Day (5.1 ppg), Cazhia Jackson (4.4 ppg) and Antanasia Crockett (3.2 ppg). Coach Ford says, “Building a strong foundation of basketball skill while recognizing each players’ talent. We plan on putting them in positions to be successful on and off the court.”

East Golden Bears

Coach: Tanisha Franklin

…Coach Franklin welcomes back two starters (Brianna Thompson and Kimberly McCann) from a team which finished 11-11. She points to, “team chemistry is the key. Everyone has to know their roles. We must play hard on defense. We’ve improved each season and we want to continue to show growth. We have Samair Colon entering the program as a freshman along with junior Delana Brown. So, our expectations will be high entering the new year.”

Ursuline Fighting Irish

Coach: Michael Kernan

…The highly successful softball coach Michael Kernan takes over the girls basketball program. Last year, the Irish advanced to the Austintown District Final led by Dayshanette Harris (all-time Mahoning County scoring leader), Lindsay Bell, Destiny Goodnight and Anya Curd. This season, Ursuline returns four players who were in the rotation a year ago (Anisah Moorman, Cara McNally, Rachel Fabry and Jamie Nelson).

“The key will be strength and maturity of our leadership,” comments Kernan. “Players must adapt to a new, more responsible role on the team as well as a new coach and system. The quicker our young and inexperienced team matures, believes in their abilities and the coaching staff – the quicker we’ll reach success.”

2019-20 Schedules

Chaney

Nov. 22 – at Marlington, 7

Nov. 26 – Maplewood, 7

Nov. 30 – East, 2:30

Dec. 2 – Struthers, 7

Dec. 7 – at Mooney, 2:30

Dec. 11 – at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6:30

Dec. 14 – Hubbard, 2:30

Dec. 16 – at Ursuline, 7

Dec. 21 – at Girard, 1

Jan. 4 – Warren JFK, 2:30

Jan. 8 – Mooney, 7

Jan. 11 – at Hubbard, 1:30

Jan. 17 – at East, 5:30

Jan. 22 – Fitch, 7

Jan. 29 – at Liberty, 7

Feb. 1 – at Southington, 1

Feb. 4 – Howland, 7

Feb. 6 – at Akron East, 7

Feb. 10 – Campbell Memorial, 7

Feb. 12 – Lakeview, 7

Feb. 14 – Ursuline, 7

Feb. 17 – at Field, 7

East

Nov. 25 – Hubbard, 7

Nov. 30 – at Chaney, 5:30

Dec. 11 – Fitch, 7

Dec. 18 – Mooney, 7:30

Dec. 20 – Collinwood, 5:30

Dec. 21 – at Akron North, 1:30

Dec. 27 – at Brookfield Tournament

Dec. 28 – at Brookfield Tournament

Jan. 2 – Liberty, 7

Jan. 6 – at Ursuline, 7

Jan. 8 – at Valley Christian, 7

Jan. 11 – Southington, 2:30

Jan. 13 – Warren JFK, 7

Jan. 15 – Brookfield, 7

Jan. 17 – Chaney, 5:30

Jan. 25 – Columbus South, 2:30

Jan. 29 – at Mooney, 7:30

Feb. 1 – Valley Christian, 7

Feb. 3 – Ursuline, 7

Feb. 5 – Lordstown, 7

Feb. 8 – at Cleveland JFK, 2:30

Cardinal Mooney

Nov. 23 – Cleveland CC, 2:30

Nov. 27 – at Valley Christian, 7

Nov. 30 – at Newton Falls, 1:30

Dec. 4 – at Boardman, 7

Dec. 7 – Chaney, 2:30

Dec. 11 – Ursuline, 7:30

Dec. 14 – Fitch, 2:30

Dec. 18 – at East, 7

Dec. 21 – Valley Christian, 2:30

Dec. 28 – at Louisville, 2:30

Jan. 4 – Harding, 2:30

Jan. 6 – Crestview, 7:30

Jan. 8 – at Chaney, 7

Jan. 11 – at Cornerstone Christian, 7:30

Jan. 18 – Poland, 2:30

Jan. 22 – at Ursuline, 7

Jan. 25 – at Southeast, 12:30

Jan. 29 – East, 7:30

Feb. 1 – at McDonald, 2:30

Feb. 5 – South Range, 7:30

Feb. 8 – at Canton CC, 2:30

Feb. 10 – Boardman, 7:30

Ursuline

Nov. 30 – at Chippewa Invite

Dec. 5 – Columbiana, 7

Dec 7 – Akron St. Vincent-St.Mary, 12:30

Dec. 11 – at Mooney, 7:30

Dec. 14 – South Range, 1:30

Dec. 16 – Chaney, 7

Dec. 19 – at Harding, 7

Dec. 23 – at McDonald, 7

Dec. 27 – at South Range Tournament

Dec. 28 – at South Range Tournament

Jan. 4 – at Boardman, 1

Jan. 6 – East, 7

Jan. 9 – Newton Falls, 7

Jan. 11 – at Canton Central Catholic, 1:30

Jan. 13 – at Chaney, 7

Jan. 15 – West Branch, 7

Jan. 22 – Mooney, 7

Jan. 25 – Kennedy Catholic, 1:30

Jan. 27 – Harding, 7

Jan. 30 – LaBrae, 7

Feb. 3 – at East, 7

Feb. 5 – at Hathaway Brown, 6:30