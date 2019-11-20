Early look at other boys basketball teams

Tresean Jackson returns to East Liverpool after averaging 15 points and 6 assists

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last March, East Liverpool won 19-games and advanced to the District Championship. The Potters fell to the eventual Athens regional finalist New Philadelphia. This year marks the last for Valley Christian in the Portage Trail County Division. The Eagles are moving on to play next season in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference. Beaver Local, Kennedy and Heartland Christian all return a lot of experience and should see an increase in competitive play.

2018-19 Standings

East Liverpool – 19-6

Valley Christian – 18-5

Beaver Local – 7-16

Warren JFK – 7-16

Heartland Christian – 5-18

Around the Area

Beaver Local Beavers

Coach: Nick Miller, 1st season

…The Beavers closed out the 2018-19 season with 8 losses in their final 9 games. Prior to that skid, Beaver Local was 6-8. Former head coach Jason Pacanowski left the program over the summer to take on the position of YSU’s women’s basketball director of player personnel. That opened the door to a Beaver Local alum in Nick Miller – who served as an assistant last year.

Miller returns five seniors – who all started last year – Luke Chetock, Josh Hilditch, Jaden Kiddey, Tate Joseph and Logan Reed. “Our expectation is to own our roles,” states coach Miller. “Create a positive environment and compete day-in and day-out. Improve on our weaknesses but build our strengths as well. We need to show respect for ourselves, for teammates and for the game.”

Coach Miller points out that the keys to success will fall upon, “The kids being positive on-and-off the floor. Displaying a passion for the game and one another. Genuine desire to get better.”

East Liverpool Potters

Coach: Nate Conley, 10th season

…Last year, East Liverpool advanced to the District Finals before falling to New Philadelphia (67-48). Five of their six losses came against Wheelersburg (who won 26 games and lost in the Division III Regional Final), Steubenville (advanced to the Regionals), Meadowbrook (who lost in the District Final) and to New Philadelphia twice (who advanced to the Division II Regional Final). The Potters won 19-games and this year’s seniors want to add more. “They’ve been playing varsity basketball since their freshmen year,” says coach Conley. “They’ve gained valuable playoff experience with our run last year. This year, we’d like to build off of that. We lost some key pieces that helped makes us successful but our younger guys have put in a great preseason as they’ll be ready to go.”

Treseason Jackson (15.1 ppg, 6.2 apg, 3.0 spg), Brennan O’Hara (4.1 rpg) and Izaiha Browning are all three-year letterwinners. Levi George and Nick Woodyard (64% FG) have lettered twice. Jackson connected on 68-three point shots which is good for the school mark in a single season. Also in the senior class is Timmy Neal (8.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg) and Gannon Irvine. Junior guard Cameron Beverly and Jerone Deal (6’7, F) will be joined by sophomores Zavea Green (6’4, F), Cole Dailey (6’3, G) and Devin Toothman (5’10, G) on the varsity roster.

Conley points out, “If we can continue to improve our team chemistry, our overall communication and play selfless basketball – we’ll continue to have success. As good as we can be on the offensive end, we are striving to be elite on defense. We have an extremely quick and athletic front-court with Nick (Woodyard), Timmy (Neal) and Brennan (O’Hara). We’re stronger, faster and more experienced than we’ve been in the past. We have a solid group of players that will contribute every night and help us continue to compete and get better.”

Heartland Christian Lions

Coach: Josh Scott, 1st season

…The Lions return four starters from last year’s team in seniors Ronnie Matthews (12.4 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 2.5 apg) and Cade Roth (9.2 ppg, 2.4 apg) along with juniors Steven Baker (8.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and Joey Donofrio (10.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg). Roth shot 30.7% from beyond the three-point arc (43-140) and 77.8% from the line (28-36).

Coach Scott – who comes over from Canfield’s girls junior varsity team also has experience at Sebring and Western Reserve – wants to see his team improve each and every day. “The boys on this team are hungry for success. They’re working very hard to make sure we’re competitive night-in and night-out. We’re working to better our individual skills and team defense.”

Valley Christian Eagles

Coach: Dolph Carroll

…The Eagles begin their last season in the Portage Trail Conference before joining the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference (EOAC). Coach Dolph Carroll returns senior point guard Lohron Brown (9.0 ppg, 3.2 apg, 2.5 spg, 2.9 rpg). Brown saw a significant climb in production and playing time from his sophomore (3.4 ppg) to his junior season (9.0 ppg). “Our returning players have to step up,” Carroll says. “The young kids have to buy in and develop quickly.”

Valley Christian has won 33 games within the last two seasons. The Eagles have outscored their opposition the last two years by 5.9 points in 2017-18 and by 12 points last winter. This season, they’ll have to replace a senior class with leaders such as Milan Square (20.9 ppg, 6.0 rpg), Melvin Neail (11.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and Jordan Trowers (8.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.0 spg).

Warren JFK Eagles

Coach: Mark Komlanc, 4th season

…Kennedy received the #7 seed in the Orwell District a year ago. The Eagles gave the eventual District champ Bristol a run for their money before falling by 6 (50-44) to end their season. Coach Komlanc has the same expectations as always, “They’re constant. We’ll be challenged throughout the season and how we handle, adapt and improve from those will determine what happens come tournament time.

The Eagles are set to return senior Tyrel James (4.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg), juniors Cam Hollobaugh (8.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg) and Marcus Aulizia (4.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg) as well as sophomore TJ Harden (2.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg). “We have to have a commitment to constant improvement in all aspects,” remarks Komlanc. “We need to build chemistry on the floor and play aggressively as a team. Need to accept roles and buy in.”

2019-20 Schedules

Beaver Local

Nov. 27 – at Crestview

Dec. 3 – at Southern Local

Dec. 7 – at East Liverpool

Dec. 10 – Buckeye Local

Dec. 13 – at Indian Creek

Dec. 14 – at Linsly

Dec. 17 – Edison

Dec. 20 – at Wellsville

Dec. 21 – at Beaver Area

Dec. 30 – Indian Valley

Jan. 3 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Jan. 4 – at Columbiana

Jan. 7 – East Liverpool

Jan. 10 – at Buckeye Local

Jan. 14 – Indian Valley

Jan. 17 – at Edison

Jan. 25 – Wellsville

Jan. 28 – Linsly

Feb. 1 – vs. Buckeye 8

Feb. 8 – East Palestine

Feb. 11 – OVAC Tournament

Feb. 14 – OVAC Tournament

East Liverpool

Dec. 3 – at Edison, 7

Dec. 6 – Midland Hall of Fame Tip-Off

Dec. 7 – Beaver Local

Dec. 13 – at Buckeye Local, 7

Dec. 17 – Indian Creek, 7

Dec. 21 – vs. Meadowbrook at OU Belmont, 6

Dec. 27 – at Steubenville, 7

Jan. 3 – Edison, 7

Jan. 7 – at Beaver Local, 7

Jan. 11 – at Carrollton, 7

Jan. 14 – Buckeye Local, 7

Jan. 17 – at Indian Creek, 7:30

Jan. 18 – at St. Clairsville, 4

Jan. 24 – Steubenville, 7

Jan. 28 – at Salem, 7

Feb. 1 – Buckeye 8 (at Edison)

Feb. 4 – Oak Glen, 7

Feb. 7 – at Minerva, 7

Feb. 11 – OVAC Championship

Feb. 14 – OVAC Championship

Feb. 15 – OVAC Championship

Feb. 18 – Harrison Central, 7

Heartland Christian

Nov. 29 – Lisbon Tip-Off Classic (McDonald)

Nov. 30 – Lisbon Tip-Off Classic

Dec. 3 – Lowellville, 7

Dec. 10 – Western Reserve, 7

Dec. 13 – at Kingsway Christian, 7:30

Dec. 17 – at Campbell Memorial, 7

Dec. 20 – Leetonia, 7:30

Dec. 27 – Crestview Holiday Tournament

Dec. 28 – Crestview Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7 – at Lisbon, 7

Jan. 10 – United, 7

Jan. 11 – Badger, 7

Jan. 14 – at East Palestine, 7

Jan. 22 – at Badger, 7

Jan. 24 – Campbell Memorial, 7

Jan. 28 – Southern, 7

Jan. 31 – Kingsway Christian, 7

Feb. 5 – at United, 7

Feb. 7 – East Palestine, 7

Feb. 11 – Columbiana, 7

Feb. 14 – at Leetonia, 7

Feb. 21 – Crestview, 7

Valley Christian

Nov. 29 – at Lisbon Tip-Off Classic (Lisbon)

Nov. 30 – at Lisbon Tip-Off Classic

Dec. 6 – Crestwood, 7

Dec. 10 – Southeast, 7

Dec. 13 – at Rootstown, 7

Dec. 17 – at Garrettsville Garfield, 7

Dec. 20 – Lake Center Christian, 7

Dec. 23 – Lisbon, 7

Jan. 3 – at Mogadore, 7

Jan. 10 – Chaney, 7

Jan. 14 – at Crestwood, 7

Jan. 17 – at Southeast, 7

Jan. 21 – at Mooney, 7:30

Jan. 24 – Rootstown, 7

Jan. 28 – St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Jan. 31 – Garrettsville Garfield, 7

Feb. 7 – at Lake Center Christian, 7

Feb. 11 – Warren JFK, 7

Feb. 14 – Mogadore, 7

Feb. 18 – at Hubbard, 7

Feb. 21 – Mooney, 7

Warren JFK

Dec. 2 – Fuchs Mizrachi

Dec. 7 – at Struthers

Dec. 10 – Ursuline

Dec. 13 – Cleveland CC

Dec. 17 – Liberty

Dec. 20 – at Howland

Dec. 21 – vs. Canton south at Walsh

Jan. 4 – at GlenOak

Jan. 7 – Mooney

Jan. 11 – McDonald

Jan. 17 – at Western Reserve Academy

Jan. 18 – Open Door at Hoover

Jan. 21 – at Youngstown East

Jan. 25 – vs. Louisville @ Canton McKinley

Jan. 28 – Champion

Feb. 4 – NDCL

Feb. 8 – VASJ

Feb. 11 – at Valley Christian

Feb. 14 – at Mooney

Feb. 15 – Canton CC

Feb. 21 – at Gilmour Academy