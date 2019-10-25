Early look at NE8’s girls basketball

Poland looks to continue their success without Bury & Patrika

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the league’s first year of existence, Poland advanced to the Division II Barberton Regional Final with an unblemished record. There, they would fall to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (56-46). The Lady Bulldogs featured the Northeast 8’s Player of the Year (Sarah Bury) as they finished with an unbeaten 14-0 league mark.

The conference returns two of the five First-Team recipients in Jackie Grisdale of Poland and Izzy Lamparty of South Range. Lakeview (Kevin Haynie), Jefferson (T.J. Furman) and Hubbard (Scott Slovesko) will each have new coaches patrolling the sideline this year as 2019 appears to be another competitive season in the league.

2018-19 Northeast 8 Girls Basketball Standings

Poland – 14-0 (26-1)

South Range – 11-3 (14-9)

Struthers – 10-4 (15-9)

Niles – 9-5 (11-13)

Jefferson – 6-8 (12-12)

Hubbard – 3-11 (4-18)

Girard – 2-12 (3-20)

Lakeview – 0-14 (0-22)

Around the League

Girard Indians

Coach: Andrew Saxon

…The Indians will return three starters from last year’s bunch. Coach Saxon wants to see his team eliminate turnovers and improve their shooting percentages. “We have little varsity experience returning,” points out Saxon. “However, we should see improvement in shooting the basketball and reducing our turnover rate.” Girard shot just 50.7% from the foul line, 28.8% from the field and 20.9% from beyond the three-point arc a year ago.

Hubbard Eagles

Coach: Scott Slovesko

…New coach Scott Slovesko will have a trio of starters returning in seniors Jackie Adler and Madison Casey as well as junior Maddie McCann. “The girls must build on the work and tremendous effort that they put forth during the off-season,” says Slovesko. “They must believe that they’re a part of something bigger than themselves. They must continue to be students of the game by preparing both mentally and physically for each game. My coaching staff and I must have high expectations and require that each girl give her best effort each time they step on the court, whether it be practice or a game.”

Jefferson Falcons

Coach: TJ Furman

…”We’re going to be very young,” states coach Furman. “But, we have a lot of potential to be good. The key will be for us to play as a team offensively and defensively. Meshing our older girls with the younger ones.” The Lady Falcons welcome back senior guard Megan Jacobs (4.3 ppg, 2.4 apg, 4.2 spg) as she’ll be joined by junior Kennadie Mullin (6.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg) and sophomore Monika Devine (1.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg) as their returning starters. Jefferson will look to replace their double-digit scorers from last year’s team in Hannah Root (15.1 ppg) and Madeline Hitchcock (12.4 ppg). Number 32 Hitchcock also snagged 9.8 boards per contest.

Lakeview Bulldogs

Coach: Kevin Haynie

…First-year head coach Kevin Haynie will look for his group to focus in on defensive intensity and play disciplined. “We have instilled an expectation to win through defense,” says Haynie. “We have been focused on playing smart fundamental basketball.” Last year’s team averaged just 28.9 points per game and shot 22% from the floor.

Returning letter winners include Megan Zetterquist (4.3 ppg), Tiff Bartholomew (4.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Taylor Garvin (1.9 ppg), Allie Augustine (3.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.8 apg), Mara Crish (1.4 ppg), Melanie Wolf (4.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.4 apg) and Christine Innocenzi (2.7 ppg).

Niles Red Dragons

Coach: MaKayla Butler

…Aneziah Fryer returns for her senior season after enjoying much success as a junior where she scored 12.3 points, hauled down 3.6 boards, dished out 2.9 assists and finished with 2.4 steals per game. She also shot 62.8% from the free throw line. Joining Fryer in the lineup will be Kayla Taylor-Hall (1.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg). With just two starters returning, many opportunities will be available this fall. Coach Butler says, “We’ll have to be very disciplined this year. We have to make every play count and play together as a team. We’ll learn and grow as a team day-by-day and game-by-game. Take nothing for granted. I’m excited to see the progress we’ll make as a team this upcoming season.”

Poland Bulldogs

Coach: Nick Blanch

…The Lady Bulldogs won the inaugural Northeast 8 title led by graduated seniors Sarah Bury (15.1 ppg) and Kat Patrika (6.2 ppg), advancing all the way to the Barberton Regional Finals. Coach Blanch’s team will look to try and repeat last year’s success. “We must embrace whatever role we’re given for the team to be successful,” states Blanch. “The girls must work hard daily, be coachable and stay healthy.”

Poland returns four starters in seniors Brooke Bobbey and Kailyn Brown along with underclassmen Morgan Kluchar and Jackie Grisdale. Bobbey averaged 4.3 points, 2.4 steals and 1.8 assists while Brown scored 5.8 points while hauling down 4.8 rebounds per game. Kluchar, a sophomore, put together a stat line of 4.3 points and 4.2 boards. Grisdale, a junior, leads all returnees with a 12 point scoring average and 5.1 caroms. Not to mention her 35.2% three-point percentage she compiled last year.

South Range Raiders

Coach: Jeff Fishel

…Jeff Fishel begins his first season at the helm of the South Range girls’ program. He spent the past eight years coaching the boys’ freshman team. The 1999 graduate is one of the most decorated players in school history. Fishel points to improvement is key, “We plan on improving and competing on a daily basis. We’re the smallest school on our schedule with 21 of our 22 games being against either Division I or Division II teams so we’ll look forward to being challenged night-in and night-out. Our first four games are on the road so we’ll have to grow up fast.” Juniors Izzy Lamparty (17.7 ppg) and Bree Kohler (9.0 ppg) are back in the fold as well as sophomore Lexi Giles. “We have a new offensive and defensive systems to learn,” indicates Fishel. “So coming together quickly in early-November will be a major key for us.”

Struthers Wildcats

Coach: Bill Neider

…Struthers has a total of five returning letter winners which two were starters last year in senior Renee Leonard and junior Emma Elia. Leonard put together a stat line of 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists to go along with 4 steals per game last year. Elia led the team in scoring with a 14.0 average while dishing out 2.5 assists per game. Emma also connected on 34.5% of her three-point shots (38-110) and 67.6% of her free throws (71-105). “We need to take care of the basketball,” says Neider. “With graduating a lot of size, we’ll need to adjust to a smaller lineup and a different style of play. With only one senior on the roster, we’ll be a little young and inexperienced. However, I expect to be very competitive this year.” The Wildcats must replace Trinity McDowell (13.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg), Trinity Farrar (4.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg) and Sabrina Bartholomew (3.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg).

2019-20 Schedules

Girard

Nov. 25 – at LaBrae, 7

Nov. 30 – at McDonald, 7

Dec. 2 – Crestview, 7

Dec. 5 – Jefferson, 7

Dec. 9 – at Hubbard, 7

Dec. 12 – Poland, 7

Dec. 16 – at Niles, 7

Dec. 19 – at Struthers, 7

Dec. 21 – Chaney, 2:30

Dec. 30 – Mathews, 7

Jan. 6 – South Range, 7

Jan. 9 – at Lakeview, 7

Jan. 13 – Hubbard, 7

Jan. 16 – at Jefferson, 7

Jan. 20 – at Badger, 7

Jan. 23 – at Poland, 7

Jan. 27 – Niles, 7

Jan. 30 – Struthers, 7

Feb. 3 – at South Range, 7

Feb. 6 – Lakeview, 7

Feb. 10 – at Springfield, 7

Hubbard

Nov. 25 – at East, 7

Dec. 5 – at Niles, 7

Dec. 9 – Girard, 7

Dec. 12 – at South Range, 7

Dec. 14 – at Chaney. 2:30

Dec. 16 – Jefferson, 7

Dec. 19 – Lakeview, 7

Dec. 21 – Crestview, 7

Dec. 27 – Brookfield Holiday Tournament

Dec. 28 – Brookfield Holiday Tournament

Jan. 6 – at Poland, 7

Jan. 9 – Struthers, 7

Jan. 11 – Chaney, 1:30

Jan. 13 – at Girard, 7

Jan. 16 – Niles, 7

Jan. 23 – South Range, 7

Jan. 27 – at Jefferson, 7

Jan. 30 – at Lakeview, 7

Feb. 1 – at Southeast 12:30

Feb. 3 – Poland, 7

Feb. 6 – at Struthers, 7

Feb. 12 – Mineral Ridge, 7

Jefferson

Nov. 23 – at Grand Valley, 2:30

Dec. 5 – at Girard, 7

Dec. 9 – Niles, 7

Dec. 12 – Struthers, 7

Dec. 16 – at Hubbard, 7

Dec. 19 – Poland, 7

Dec. 23 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7

Jan. 6 – Lakeview, 7

Jan. 9 – at South Range, 7

Jan. 13 – at Niles, 7

Jan. 16 – Girard, 7

Jan. 20 – at Geneva, 7

Jan. 23 – at Struthers, 7

Jan. 27 – Hubbard, 7

Jan. 30 – at Poland, 7

Feb. 3 – at Lakeview, 7

Feb. 6 – South Range, 7

Feb. 12 – at Madison, 7

Lakeview

Nov. 22 – at Howland, 7

Nov. 29 – Champion, 7

Dec. 2 – at LaBrae, 7

Dec. 5 – South Range, 7

Dec. 9 – at Struthers, 7

Dec. 12 – Niles, 7

Dec. 19 – at Hubbard, 7

Dec. 28 – Field, 1

Dec. 30 – at Liberty, 7

Jan. 6 – at Jefferson, 7

Jan. 9 – Girard, 7

Jan. 11 – Poland, 2

Jan. 13 – Struthers, 7

Jan. 16 – at South Range, 7

Jan. 18 – Maplewood, 2:30

Jan. 23 – at Niles, 7

Jan. 27 – at Poland, 7

Jan. 30 – Hubbard, 7

Feb. 3 – Jefferson, 7

Feb. 6 – at Girard, 7

Feb. 12 – at Chaney, 7

Niles

Nov. 25 – at Salem, 7

Dec. 2 – Liberty, 7

Dec. 5 – Hubbard, 7

Dec. 9 – at Jefferson, 7

Dec. 12 – at Lakeview, 7

Dec. 16 – Girard, 7

Dec. 19 – at South Range, 7

Dec. 21 – at Champion, 12:30

Dec. 28 – at McDonald, 7

Jan. 2 – Mineral Ridge, 7

Jan. 4 – Jackson-Milton, 7

Jan. 6 – at Struthers, 7

Jan. 9 – Poland, 7

Jan. 13 – Jefferson, 7

Jan. 16 – at Hubbard, 7

Jan. 23 – Lakeview, 7

Jan. 27 – at Girard, 7

Jan. 30 – South Range, 7

Feb. 3 – Struthers, 7

Feb. 7 – at Poland, 7

Feb. 10 – LaBrae, 7

Feb. 12 – at Howland, 7

Poland

Dec. 2 – at Champion, 7

Dec. 5 – at Struthers, 7

Dec. 9 – South Range, 7

Dec. 12 – at Girard, 7

Dec. 14 – vs. Boardman (United Way), 4

Dec. 19 – at Jefferson, 7

Dec. 21 – at Harding, 1:30

Dec. 28 – Canfield, 1:30

Jan. 4 – Liberty, 1:30

Jan. 6 – Hubbard, 7

Jan. 9 – at Niles, 7

Jan. 11 – at Lakeview, 12:30

Jan. 13 – at South Range, 7

Jan. 16 – Struthers, 7

Jan. 18 – at Mooney, 2:30

Jan. 23 – Girard, 7

Jan. 27 – Lakeview, 7

Jan. 30 – Jefferson, 7

Feb. 3 – at Hubbard, 7

Feb. 6 – Niles, 7

Feb. 10 – Howland, 7

Feb. 13 – at Canfield, 7

South Range

Nov. 29 – Nordonia, 6

Nov. 30 – Howland, TBA

Dec. 5 – at Lakeview, 7:30

Dec. 9 – at Poland, 7:30

Dec. 12 – Hubbard, 7:30

Dec. 16 – Struthers, 7:30

Dec. 18 – Boardman, 7:30

Dec. 19 – Niles, 7:30

Dec. 21 – Canfield, 7:30

Dec. 27 – West Branch Hoops Classic

Dec. 28 – West Branch Hoops Classic

Jan. 6 – at Girard, 7:30

Jan. 9 – Jefferson, 7:30

Jan. 13 – Poland, 7

Jan. 23 – Hubbard, 7

Jan. 27 – at Struthers, 7

Jan. 30 – at Niles, 7

Feb. 3 – Girard, 7

Feb. 6 – at Jefferson, 7

Struthers

Nov. 22 – at Canfield, 7

Nov. 25 – Champion, 6:45

Dec. 2 – at Chaney, 7

Dec. 5 – Poland, 7

Dec. 9 – Lakeview, 7

Dec. 12 – at Jefferson, 7

Dec. 16 – at South Range, 7

Dec. 19 – Girard, 7

Dec. 21 – at Boardman, 2:30

Dec. 30 – Crestview, 6:45

Jan. 6 – Niles, 7

Jan. 9 – at Hubbard, 7

Jan. 13 – at Lakeview, 7

Jan. 16 – at Poland, 7

Jan. 20 – Lisbon, 7

Jan. 23 – Jefferson, 7

Jan. 27 – South Range, 7

Jan. 30 – at Girard, 7

Feb. 3 – at Niles, 7

Feb. 6 – Hubbard, 7

Feb. 10 – at Western Reserve, 6:45

Feb. 12 – at Fitch, 6:45