Early look at EOAC girls’ basketball

Four starters return for the Lady Clippers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana won the league crown after compiling a perfect 14-0 mark in conference play. However, the Lady Clippers were ousted in their playoff opener against Liberty – 61-59. None of the eight members advanced to the District round. This off-season, the league lost one of its’ schools – Toronto – who remains a member of the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference.

What will this season bring? Columbiana appears to be in good position to make another run. East Palestine returns a ton and Lisbon welcomes back two starters.

2018-19 Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference Girls Basketball Standings

Columbiana – 14-0 (17-6)

East Palestine – 11-3 (17-6)

Lisbon – 11-3 (17-7)

United – 8-6 (11-12)

Leetonia – 5-9 (12-12)

Toronto – 5-9 (10-14)

Southern – 2-12 (5-18)

Wellsville – 0-14 (3-20)

Around the League

Columbiana Clippers

Coach: Dave Crismon

…Last year’s team went undefeated in the EOAC and outscored their opponents by an average of 21 points per game (62-41). Four starters return including a pair of First-Team All-League selections in their backcourt tandem of seniors Kayla Muslovski and Grace Hammond. Muslovski averaged 21 points, 5 assists and 3 steals per contest. She’s a 1,000-point scorer to boot. Hammond hauled down 5 boards, finished with 3 steals and scored 11 points per game. They’ll be joined by Karissa Tringhese (4.0 ppg, 6 rpg) and Tori Long (7.0 ppg, 3 rpg) in the starting lineup. “We’ve been league champions for six straight seasons (EOAC & ITCL),” states coach Crismon. “This is always on our radar. We want to get to a district. That goal is obtainable, but we’ll have to work extremely hard to get there in a difficult D3 tournament.” The trick will be to replace Kenedy Fullom and Tessa Liggitt – two key contributors from the success they’ve had recently.

East Palestine Bulldogs

Coach: William Franklin

…”Our expectations are very high,” indicates coach Franklin. “The girls have put in a lot of work this off-season. We’re trying to stay healthy and develop our incoming varsity players.”

Returning from last year’s 17-win bunch is Payton Sherry, Jaliyah Mixon, Kenzee Johnston and Joclyn Fristik. Last year, the Lady Bulldogs averaged 45 points per game while snagging 37 boards and 12 steals a game.

Leetonia Bears

Coach: Leanna Meeks

…Coach Leanna Meeks expects for her team to compete for at least a .500 record or more after last year’s success. The Bears return a pair of starters in Anna Buffone and Taran Ferry. Meeks indicates, “The team needs to work on strengthening our shooting and putting in the hard work in the post in order for the team to be successful this year.”

Lisbon Blue Devils

Coach: Jamie Entrikin

…Lisbon will return two starters from last year’s 17-win group in Izzy Perez (16.1 ppg, 3.5 apg) and Maddie Liberati (11.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg). Perez is just 35 points shy of 1000. Liberati shot 53.8% from the floor (113-210). Coach Entrikin indicates in order to have a successful season, they’ll need to develop three starters and a bench. “We don’t have a lot of depth Injuries and sickness killed us last year. We must stay healthy this coming season. (If we can), we expect to contend in the league. We’ll get better as our younger players develop.”

Southern Indians

Coach: Michael Skrinjar

…Southern graduated a pair of 4-year letter winners (Riley Felton – 16.0 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 5.5 bpg – & Hannah Hayes – 4.6 ppg, 4.7 apg) and two 3-year letter winners (Aubrianna Mellott – 3.3 ppg, 7 rpg – & Sam Michael – 2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.1 apg) from last year’s team. The Lady Indians return two seniors (Taylor Cunningham & Kayla McCulley) along with four juniors (Delainey Mellott, Alexia Phillis, Hannah Price & Lindsay Ingledue). Mellott is a two-year letter winner, who was a rotational starter as a sophomore. Coach Skrinjar looks to, “build toughness, team mindset and a competitive mindset to develop a high intensity style of play with effective conditioning. We’ll be in the building process while playing in a very competitive and experienced league. Our younger athletes will have to soak up valuable varsity playing time and handle pressure and adversity.”

United Golden Eagles

Coach: Josh Sigler

…United graduated their two captains (Loren Swords and Megan Drake). Swords was named to the First-Team All-EOAC. First-year coach Josh Sigler takes over and indicates, “We don’t have a lot of size, so we’ll definitely have to play team basketball. With a new coaching staff, we need this team to fully buy in to what we’re teaching them and need them to buy into each other’s’ ability.”

With a challenging non-conference schedule (includes Salem, Minerva, Brookfield and Jackson-Milton), Sigler believe his bunch can compete this year. “We have high expectations. We have an experienced team with several juniors and seniors. Our schedule should test where we are and where we need to go.”

Wellsville Tigers

Coach: Corey Creamer

…The Lady Tigers return 7 players from a year ago including five seniors (Hunter Weekley, Cameron Carlevale, Abby Cline, Marie Cline, Ilyiah Barnes) and two juniors (Camryn Jackson, Leah Vinton). Weekley averaged 8.1 points and 6.1 boards a year ago. Her classmate Carlevale scored 8.7 points and snagged 6.9 boards. The key as coach Creamer points out is to keep injuries at a minimum and to continue development of the roster.

“The team has really improved over the course of the off-season,” says coach Creamer. “We need to continue to work hard. That should transition into more wins. I look for us to catch some teams by surprise.”

2019-20 Schedules

Columbiana

Nov. 22 – McDonald, 7

Nov. 29 – at Walsh Holiday Tournament

Dec. 2 – Lowellville, 7

Dec. 5 – at Ursuline, 7

Dec. 9 – at Lisbon, 7

Dec. 12 – Wellsville, 7

Dec. 16 – Liberty, 7

Dec. 19 – United, 7

Jan. 2 – Leetonia, 7

Jan. 6 – East Palestine, 7

Jan 9 – at Southern, 7

Jan. 13 – Lisbon, 7

Jan. 16 – at Wellsville, 7

Jan. 20 – Jackson-Milton, 7

Jan. 23 – Salem, 7

Jan. 27 – at United, 7

Jan. 30 – at Leetonia, 7

Feb. 3 – at East Palestine, 7

Feb. 6 – Southern, 7

Feb. 8 – at Southeast, 12:30

Feb. 10 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

Feb. 12 – at Western Reserve, 7

East Palestine

Nov. 25 – at Western Reserve, 7

Dec. 2 – at Jackson-Milton, 7

Dec. 4 – Campbell Memorial, 7

Dec. 5 – Heartland Christian, 7

Dec. 12 – at Leetonia, 7

Dec. 16 – Southern, 7

Dec. 19 – at Wellsville, 7

Dec. 21 – Wilmington, 12

Dec. 23 – United, 7

Dec. 30 – Springfield, 7

Jan. 6 – at Columbiana, 7

Jan. 9 – Lisbon, 7

Jan. 11 – at East Liverpool, 1:30

Jan. 16 – Leetonia, 7

Jan. 23 – at Southern, 7

Jan. 27 – Wellsville, 7

Jan. 30 – at United, 7

Feb. 3 – Columbiana, 7

Feb. 6 – at Lisbon, 7

Feb. 8 – at Heartland Christian, 2:30

Feb. 10 – East Liverpool, 7

Feb. 13 – at Lowellville, 7

Leetonia

Nov. 22 – at Maplewood, 7

Nov. 26 – Sebring, 7

Dec. 2 – at Campbell memorial, 7

Dec. 9 – at United, 7

Dec. 12 – East Palestine, 7

Dec. 16 – at Lisbon, 7

Dec. 19 – Heartland Christian, 7

Dec. 21 – Mathews, 2:30

Jan. 2 – at Columbiana, 7

Jan. 6 – Southern, 7

Jan. 9 – at Wellsville, 7

Jan. 13 – United, 7

Jan. 16 – at East Palestine, 7

Jan. 18 – Toronto, 2:30

Jan. 23 – Lisbon, 7

Jan. 25 – at Sebring, 1

Jan. 27 – at Heartland Christian, 7

Jan. 30 – Columbiana, 7

Feb. 3 – at Southern, 7

Feb. 6 – Wellsville, 7

Feb. 10 – Lowellville, 7

Feb. 12 – Campbell Memorial, 7

Lisbon

Nov. 25 – Heartland Christian, 7

Nov. 27 – Springfield, 7

Dec. 2 – at Brookfield, 7

Dec. 5 – at Crestview, 7

Dec. 9 – Columbiana, 7

Dec. 16- Leetonia, 7

Dec. 19 – at Southern, 7

Dec. 23 – Wellsville, 7

Dec. 28 – Carrollton, 2:30

Dec. 30 – Western Reserve, 7

Jan. 2 – at Heartland Christian, 7

Jan. 6 – United, 7

Jan. 9 – at East Palestine, 7

Jan. 13 – at Columbiana, 7

Jan. 18 – at Valley Christian, 2:30

Jan. 23 – at Leetonia, 7

Jan. 27 – Southern, 7

Jan. 30 – at Wellsville, 7

Feb. 3 – at United, 7

Feb. 6 – East Palestine, 7

Feb. 8 – Jackson-Milton, 1:30

Feb. 10 – at Beaver Local, 7

Southern

Nov. 26 – East Liverpool, 7:30

Nov. 30 – at Steubenville Catholic Central, 2

Dec. 9 – at Wellsville, 7:30

Dec. 11 – Malvern, 7:30

Dec. 12 – United, 7:30

Dec. 14 – at Edison, 5:30

Dec. 16 – at East Palestine, 7:30

Dec. 19 – Lisbon, 7:30

Jan. 4 – at Conotton Valley, 3

Jan. 6 – at Leetonia, 7:30

Jan. 9 – Columbiana, 7:30

Jan. 11 – at Heartland Christian, 3

Jan. 13 – Wellsville, 7:30

Jan. 15 – Edison, 7:30

Jan. 16 – at United, 7:30

Jan. 23 – East Palestine, 7:30

Jan. 27 – at Lisbon, 7:30

Jan. 28 – at Heartland Christian, 7:30

Feb. 3 – Leetonia, 7:30

Feb. 6 – at Columbiana, 7:30

United

Nov. 22 – Malvern, 7

Nov. 25 – Waterloo, 7

Dec. 2 – at Salem, 7

Dec. 5 – Minerva, 7

Dec. 9 – Leetonia, 7

Dec. 12 – at Southern, 7

Dec. 16 – Wellsville, 7

Dec. 19 – at Columbiana, 7

Dec. 21 – at Lowellville, 12:30

Dec. 23 – at East Palestine, 7

Jan. 6 – at Lisbon, 7

Jan. 9 – Heartland Christian, 6

Jan. 11 – at St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:30

Jan. 13 – at Leetonia, 7

Jan. 16 – Southern, 7

Jan. 21 – at Wellsville, 5:30

Jan. 23 – East Liverpool, 7

Jan. 27 – Columbiana, 7

Jan. 30 – East Palestine, 7

Feb. 3 – Lisbon, 7

Feb. 10 – Brookfield, 7

Feb. 13 – at Jackson-Milton, 7

Wellsville

Nov. 22 – Heartland Christian, 7

Nov. 26 – Edison, 7

Dec. 2 – Toronto, 7

Dec. 4 – at East Liverpool, 7

Dec. 9 – Southern, 7

Dec. 12 – at Columbiana, 7

Dec. 16 – at United, 7

Dec. 19 – East Palestine, 7

Dec. 23 – at Lisbon, 7

Dec. 30 – at Edison, 7

Jan. 2 – at Springfield, 7

Jan. 4 – at Oak Glen, 5:30

Jan. 6 – at Toronto, 7

Jan. 9 – Leetonia, 7

Jan. 13 – at Southern, 7

Jan. 16 – Columbiana, 7

Jan. 21 – United, 5:30

Jan. 27 – at East Palestine, 7

Jan. 30 – Lisbon, 7

Feb. 3 – at Heartland Christian, 7

Feb. 6 – at Leetonia, 7

Feb. 13 – Oak Glen, 7