Early look at EBC’s Girls Basketball season

Salem won the inaugural championship a year ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem came away with the inaugural EBC title after closing out the 2018-19 season with a 10-2 mark in league play. Salem’s Vince Nittoli was named the Coach of the Year as Ellie Davidson and Kyla Jamison were both selected to the First-Team All-League. Last season’s Player of the Year Megan Mitchell of Canton South has since graduated.

2018-19 Eastern Buckeye Conference Girls Basketball Standings

Salem – 10-2 (18-6)

Canton South – 9-3 (20-5)

West Branch – 9-3 (17-7)

Minerva – 7-5 (18-7)

Marlington – 5-7 (9-13)

Carrollton – 2-10 (5-18)

Alliance – 0-12 (2-22)

Around the League

Alliance Aviators

Coach: Rod Smith

…Rod Smith – who led the 7th grade team a year ago – takes over for Gary King as the programs’ head coach. “We’ll be young,” indicates coach Smith. “Keys for us will be our fundamentals. It’s very important that we do the little things well – defense, rebounding, low turnovers. We look to be competitive each and every game.”

The Lady Aviators lost their first 14 games a year ago. MacKenzie Fletcher (7.4 ppg) and Raelynn Thomas (6.4 ppg) both return as they both led the Aviators in scoring a year ago.

Canton South Wildcats

Coach: Craig Lieser

…Coach Lieser’s group won 20 games a year ago and return four starters this season in Alex Brown, Morgan Dalton, Rachel Porter and Makayla Smith – who is due back around the end of 2019 due to recovery from an injury last year. “Starting off strong would be a great mental victory for our young girls,” states Lieser. “Losing three seniors from last year, it’s going to cause our younger girls to grow up a little quicker than expected. We’ll need to continue to play strong on defense as that will be a key for how we finish.”

Carrollton Warriors

Coach: Chandra Myers

…”We had a really good summer,” indicates coach Myers. “Sixteen girls were putting time into the shootouts and the league. I look forward to seeing how that transitions onto the court during this upcoming season. We need to continue to work together as a team and focus in on defense and rebounding.”

The Warriors return 4 starters in Malina Moore (6.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Abby Laizure (8.6 ppg, 1.4 apg), Lucy Pridemore (2.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg) and Josie Burgett (3.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg). Laizure shot 30.1% from three-point range a year ago (49-163).

Marlington Dukes

Coach: Mike Stadulis

…Marlington likes to play an up-tempo style of basketball. Coach Stadulis looks to several girls who can have an impact on the scoring column. Three starters and five letter winners return for the Lady Dukes. Seniors Leah Springer (6.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.4 apg), Sierra Thompson (2.0 ppg) and Nia Lambdin (1.5 ppg) are joined by juniors Allison Lacher (9.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg) and Mary Mason (6.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg) are all back in the fold in 2019-20.

“Defensively,” coach Stadulis states, “we’ll like to mix it up. Keep our opponents on their toes. If some of our young talent and senior leaders can mesh, we can be expected to be right in the hunt for the league championship.”

Minerva Lions

Coach: Mike Waller

…The Lady Lions return two senior starters in their point guard Elyssa Imler and forward Maddie Foutz. Coach Waller points out that “we need to stay healthy and develop depth. Our expectations are to be competitive in every game and to compete for the league.”

Salem Quakers

Coach: Vince Nittoli

…Salem returns four starters including a pair of seniors (Taylor Troy & Echo Mayer-Kutz) along with two juniors (Casey Johnson & Kyla Jamison). “We’ll rely on our experience and defense to guide our success,” indicates coach Nittoli. “Our starters and key members off the bench (Jaden Hamilton, Hayden Carner, Annie Davidson, Abby Perry) will provide depth and athleticism. We hope to compete with the area’s best on a nightly basis and challenge for another EBC title.” Last year, the Lady Quakers outscored their opponents by an average of 15-points (52.5 to 37.5). As a whole, the team shot 67.4% from the line and was able to gather 29.7 boards per game.

West Branch Warriors

Coach: Walt DeShields

…Beginning his 15th season at West Branch, Walt DeShields will welcome back 8 letter winners which includes 4 players who were in the starting rotation a year ago. The Lady Warriors have a strong senior class led by Peyton Alazaus (14.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Jessica Book (5.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Carly Scarpitti (5.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg), Maddie Showalter (3.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg) as well as Hannah Ridgway – who was injured as a junior but started as a sophomore.

The Lady Warriors have not suffered through a losing campaign in 25 years. This upcoming season doesn’t appear to be one which they’ll struggle through. “We have high expectations,” indicates coach DeShields. “We have goals of competing for a league championship and in the state tournament. This year’s team has talent, experience and confidence to be successful. Our team will need to focus on the little things and stick together to achieve our lofty goals.”

Around the League

Alliance

Nov. 23 – Waterloo, 1:30

Nov. 25 – Rootstown, 7

Dec. 2 – at Northwest, 7:30

Dec. 4 – at Canton Central Catholic, 7:30

Dec. 7 – at Salem, 1:30

Dec. 9 – St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Dec. 18 – at Minerva, 7

Dec. 21 – Marlington, 1:30

Jan. 4 – at Carrollton, 1:30

Jan. 8 – at West Branch, 7

Jan. 11 – Salem, 1:30

Jan. 13- at Coventry, 7

Jan. 18 – at Canton South, 1:30

Jan. 22 – West Branch, 7

Jan. 27 – Akron Springfield, 7

Jan. 29 – Minerva, 7

Feb. 1 – at Marlington, 1:30

Feb. 3 – Sandy Valley, 7

Feb. 5 – Carrollton, 7

Canton South

Nov. 23 – Canton Central Catholic

Nov. 27 – Fairless/Claymont

Nov. 30 – at Marlington

Dec. 4 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Dec. 7 – Minerva

Dec. 11 – at Alliance

Dec. 14 – Carrollton

Dec. 18 – West Branch

Dec. 21 – at Salem

Dec. 28 – at Northwest

Jan. 4 – at Firestone

Jan. 6 – Coventry

Jan. 8 – Marlington

Jan. 11 – at Minerva

Jan. 13 – Akron North

Jan. 18 – Alliance

Jan. 25 – at Carrollton

Jan. 29 – at West Branch

Feb. 1 – Salem

Feb. 3 – at Field

Feb. 8 – Lake

Feb. 10 – Kent Roosevelt

Carrollton

Nov. 22 – Beaver Local, 7

Nov. 27 – Garaway, 7

Dec. 4 – at Dover, 7:30

Dec. 7 – Marlington, 1:30

Dec. 9 – Steubenville CC, 7

Dec. 11 – at Minerva, 7

Dec. 14 – Canton South, 1:30

Dec. 16 – at Canton Central catholic, 7

Dec. 18 – Salem, 7

Dec. 21 – at West Branch, 1:30

Dec. 23 – at Indian Valley, 7:30

Dec. 28 – at Lisbon, 1:30

Jan. 4 – Alliance, 1:30

Jan. 6 – at Steubenville CC, 7:30

Jan. 11 – at Marlington, 1:30

Jan. 18 – Minerva, 1:30

Jan. 22 – Indian Creek, 7

Jan. 25 – at Canton South, 1:30

Jan. 29 – at Salem, 7

Feb. 1 – West Branch, 1:30

Feb. 5 – at Alliance, 7

Feb. 12 – at Cambridge, 7:30

Marlington

Nov. 22 – Chaney, 7

Nov. 27 – Perry, 7

Nov. 30 – Canton South, 1:30

Dec. 7 – at Carrollton, 1:30

Dec. 11 – West Branch, 7

Dec. 14 – at Salem, 1:30

Dec. 18 – Northwest, 7

Dec. 21 – at Alliance, 1:30

Dec. 28 – at Kenmore-Garfield, 12:30

Jan. 4 – Minerva, 1:30

Jan. 8 – at Canton South, 7

Jan. 11 – Carrollton, 1:30

Jan. 13 – St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Jan. 15 – at Manchester, 7:30

Jan. 18 – at West Branch, 1:30

Jan. 22 – at Louisville, 7:30

Jan. 25 – Salem, 1:30

Jan. 29 – Fairless, 7

Feb. 1 – Alliance, 1:30

Feb. 5 – at Minerva, 7

Feb. 8 – at Akron North, 1:30

Feb. 10 – at Waterloo, 7

Minerva

Nov. 22 – at West Holmes, 7:30

Nov. 26 – Tusky Valley, 7

Nov. 29 – at Canton CC, 7:30

Dec. 5 – at United, 7

Dec. 7 – at Canton South, 1:30

Dec. 11 – Carrollton, 7

Dec. 14 – at West Branch, 1:30

Dec. 18 – Alliance, 7

Dec. 21 – Louisville, 7

Dec. 23 – Malvern, 6

Dec. 28 – Indian Creek, 1:30

Jan. 4 – at Marlington, 1:30

Jan. 8 – at Salem, 7

Jan. 11 – Canton South, 7

Jan. 15 – Salem, 7

Jan. 18 – at Carrollton, 1:30

Jan. 20 – at Sandy Valley, 7:30

Jan. 25 – West Branch, 1:30

Jan. 29 – at Alliance, 7

Feb. 5 – Marlington, 7

Feb. 8 – at Fairless, 1:30

Feb. 12 – East Canton, 7

Salem

Nov. 25 – Niles

Nov. 29 – vs. Chippewa (at Doylestown Thanksgiving Classic)

Dec. 2 – United

Dec. 4 – Canfield

Dec. 7 – Alliance

Dec. 11 – Boardman

Dec. 14 – Marlington

Dec. 18 – at Carrollton

Dec. 21 – Canton South

Dec. 27 – Hoban (at South Range Holiday Tournament)

Dec. 28 – West Branch/South Range (at South Range Holiday Tournament)

Jan. 4 – West Branch

Jan. 8 – Minerva

Jan. 11 – at Alliance

Jan. 15 – at Minerva

Jan. 18 – Perry

Jan. 23 – at Columbiana

Jan. 25 – at Marlington

Jan. 29 – Carrollton

Feb. 1 – at Canton South

Feb. 5 – at West Branch

Feb. 12 – at Howland

West Branch

Nov. 26 – Canfield, 7

Nov. 30 – vs. Louisville (at Walsh U), 6:20

Dec. 7 – Boardman, 1:30

Dec. 11 – at Marlington, 7

Dec 14 – Minerva, 1:30

Dec. 18 – at Canton South, 7

Dec. 21 – Carrollton, 1:30

Dec. 27 – vs. Hathaway Brown (at South Range)

Dec. 28 – vs. Tusky Valley/Ursuline (at South Range)

Jan. 4 – at Salem, 1:30

Jan. 6 – at Garrettsville Garfield, 7

Jan. 8 – Alliance, 7

Jan. 15 – at Ursuline, 7

Jan. 18 – Marlington, 1:30

Jan. 20 – vs. Chippewa (at Classic in the Country), 6

Jan. 22 – at Alliance, 7

Jan. 25 – at Minerva, 1:30

Jan. 29 – Canton South, 7

Feb. 1 – at Carrollton, 1:30

Feb. 5 – Salem, 7

Feb. 8 – Fitch, 1:30

Feb. 10 – McDonald, 7