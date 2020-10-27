Early goal nets Champion a win over Ursuline; spot in District Final

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls soccer team is heading to the Division III Northeast 2 District Final after getting a win over Ursuline 1-0 Monday night at Youngstown State University.
Champion got on the board early in the first half on a rainy night when Morgan Hardman sent a corner in the box that Mattie Fell volleyed home to make it 1-0.
The Golden Flashes advance to play South Range in the District Final on Thursday at 6PM.
The Raiders topped Garfield 6-0 Monday night.
