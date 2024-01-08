YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First week of the new year gave us a good look at some early contenders for our WKBN Starting 5.

Watch the video above to just a few of the kids that caught our attention last week.

West Branch is coming off a big victory over Boardman last weekend. Senior Sophie Gregory did most of the damage with 15 points.

Canfield’s Dom Cruz had 10 in the first quarter alone against Boardman last week. He finished with a team high 19 in the Cardinal’s victory.

Cardinal Mooney has won five in a row, including a 15-point win over East Liverpool last Friday night. Ashton O’Brien poured in 21 points for the Cardinals on the road.

“It’s a confidence builder for sure going into conference play now,” says O’Brien. “Some big games coming up. Just got to take it one game at a time and try to win.”

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Bristol’s Mikey Burbach. The Panthers senior had a night to remember with 33 points and 23 rebounds in their big win over Badger in our WKBN Game of the Week.