CHICAGO (WKBN) – Two first period goals lifted the Chicago Steel past the Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday 5-2.

With the Phantoms loss, the best-of-five series is now tied at one game a piece.

Youngstown would fall behind early on a powerplay goal from the Steel by Michael Emerson to make it 1-0.

Late in the period, Chicago would double their lead when Charlie Major found Anthony Dowd to make it 2-0 after the first period.

The Steel would add two more in the opening five minutes of the second period when Quinn Finley and Michael Hage tallied goals to make it 4-0.

Youngstown would finally get on the board midway through the second period on a powerplay goal from Martin Misiak to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Phantoms would gain some momentum at the end of the period when they cashed in on the man advantage again Andrew Strathamann netted his second of the playoffs to make it 4-2 heading to the third period.

But the Steel would add a third period goal to push the game out of reach.

The series now shifts to Youngstown Monday night where the Phantoms will look to take a series lead. Faceoff is slated for 7:05 p.m. at the Covelli Centre.