Eagles’ passing attack headlines Week 3 contenders for Big 22

Watch the video to see some of the Week 3 contenders for the Big 22

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Local offense has posted some big numbers through the first three weeks of the season, with quarterback Brutus Ogilvie and wide receiver Keaton Baker leading the way. They are among the top contenders this week for the WKBN Big 22.

This year marks the 15th season for our Big 22.

We have players starting for some of the biggest college programs in the country, players who have won national championships and more than a handful who are currently playing in the NFL.