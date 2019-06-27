Eagles and Birdies! Fast start has Warren JFK grad on first page of leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Former Eagle Jason Kokrak shot a -6 (66) in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday.

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot a six-under, 66 Thursday afternoon in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, which has him tied for 11th.

Kokrak started on the back-nine and racked up four birdies, an eagle and a bogey through his first nine holes.

On the front, he posted two more birdies and a bogey to wrap his round up.

Kokrak missed his first cut of 2019 last week.

Before that missed cut, he had the longest active made cut streak on the PGA Tour.