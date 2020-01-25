Durig leads Howland boys past Austintown Fitch

The Tigers got a team-high 19 points from senior Cam Durig

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys basketball team earned their first win in the All-American Conference this season, with a 58-52 victory over Austintown Fitch Friday night.

The Tigers got a team-high 19 points from senior Cam Durig. Anthony Massucci connected on 4 three pointers, and finished with 16. Justin Jones added 11, and Gage Tomko finished with 10 points.

Junior Todd Simons led the way for Austintown Fitch with 27 points. Mike Remish added 6, and both Nate Leskovac and Devin Chaney chipped in 4 points each.

The Falcons will look to bounce back next Tuesday against Canfield, while Howland will take on Boardman, the conference leader.