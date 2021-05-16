Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) goes to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Washington. The Wizards won 120-105. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109.

Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the Nets, who will open the playoffs next weekend against either Boston or Washington.

They meet Tuesday in the play-in tournament to determine the No. 7 seed.

The Nets rested James Harden after he played the last two games following an 18-game absence with a right hamstring strain. But they finished 48-24, holding off Milwaukee for the No. 2 seed.