Dunn deal: Mary Dunn helps YSU rally past Eastern Michigan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s Basketball Team rallied past Eastern Michigan 79-77 at Beeghly Center.

Senior Mary Dunn scored her 1,000th career point in the win, finishing with 30 in the game.

EMU’s Jenna Annecchiarico fouled Maddie Schires with the game tied at 77 with 0.8 seconds remaining. The freshman went 2-for-3 from the free-throw line, and Olson blocked Aaliyah Stanley’s 3-point attempt on the defensive end to seal the win.

Chelsea Olson scored 16 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds. Maddie Schires added 16 points in the win for YSU.

Youngstown State improves to 2-2 on the season. The Penguins return to action Wednesday night on the road at Akron. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.