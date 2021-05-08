Duffy’s pinch-hit lifts Cubs over Pirates

Chicago Cubs’ Willson Contreras, right, reacts after he scored past Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez (5) during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Matt Duffy had a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 for their fifth straight win.

Willson Contreras and Eric Sogard each drove in a run for Chicago, which has won seven of nine to improve to 17-16.

Thompson allowed two hits and a walk following starter Trevor Williams, who gave up two runs and five hits in four innings.

Andrew Chafin worked a scoreless eighth and Craig Kimbrel got the final three outs for his sixth save.