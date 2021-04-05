Duffy wins, Merrifield drives in 3 as Royals blank Indians

The Royals blanked the Indians 3-0 in Cleveland's home opener on Monday.

by: TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer

Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield, right, is congratulated by Nicky Lopez after Merrifield hit a two-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Cleveland. Lopez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Danny Duffy pitched six innings of two-hit ball to beat a longtime nemesis and Whit Merrifield drove in all of Kansas City’s runs with a homer and sacrifice fly, leading the Royals over the Cleveland Indians 3-0.

The Indians played their home opener in front of fans for the first time since 2019.

The announced attendance was 8,914.

The Indians are allowing 30% of ballpark capacity. Last season, fans couldn’t attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health and safety protocols.

