Duffalo kicks Slippery Rock past Grove City in OT

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Slippery Rock snapped their three-game losing streak by topping Grove City, 17-14, in overtime on an Alex Duffalo field goal.

The Rockets improved to 2-3, registering their first win since their season-opening victory against Sharon.

Grove City took the earlier meeting between the two schools on September 18 – 34-21 – in their home opener.

Grove City falls to 2-3.

With the score tied at 7, Zack Martin hauled in an 18-yard touchdown strike from Zach Rodgers to give Grove City the lead (14-7) late in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets regained possession with under 3 minutes to play. William Mokel led his Rocket team 60-yards to score the game-tying touchdown on a pass play to Ethan Plesakov with 12 seconds remaining.

On the opening drive of overtime, Grove City’s John Hake’s field goal attempt was blocked setting up the opportunity for Slippery Rock to take their first lead of the game. The Rockets closed out the night with an Alex Duffalo field goal to win the game, 17-14.

Scoring Chart

Slippery Rock, 17-14 (OT)

Second Quarter

G – Curtis Hovis, 40-yard TD run (G 7-0)

Third Quarter

S – Shane Thompson, 26-yard TD run (T 7-7)

Fourth Quarter

G – Zack Martin, 18-yard TD catch from Zach Rodgers (G 14-7)

S – Ethan Plesakov, 5-yard TD catch from William Mokel (T 14-14)

First Overtime

S – Alex Duffalo, 27-yard FG (S 17-14)

Next week, Grove City will host Sharon on Friday while the Rockets will travel to Hermitage to take on Hickory on Saturday.

Upcoming Schedule

Grove City

Oct. 16 – Sharon (1-4)

Slippery Rock

Oct. 17 – at Hickory (5-0)