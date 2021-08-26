Dual-threat Brad Smith rejuvenated Missouri’s football program

COLUMBIA, Missouri (WKBN) – Sophomore quarterback and Chaney graduate Brad Smith rallied Missouri past #10 Nebraska, 41-24, on October 11, 2003. The victory was the Tigers’ first win since 1978 over the Cornhuskers.
The Tigers scored 27 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to top Nebraska. Brad Smith ran for 303 yards and scored three times in the final frame on the ground to key Missouri’s upset bid (39, 1, 9).
Smith – Missouri’s signal caller – finished his collegiate career as the first player to throw for over 8,000-yards and run for another 4,000.
As a senior in 2005, Smith led the Tigers to an Independence Bowl victory over South Carolina (38-31). He was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
In the NFL, he’d play 9 seasons for the Jets, Eagles and Bills at wide receiver. Smith hauled in 104 passes for 987 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Brad Smith, QB/Missouri
2005 – 2304 passing yards, 59.4%, 13 TDs; 1301 rushing yards, 16 TDs
2004 – 2185 passing yards, 51.8%, 17 TDs; 553 rushing yards, 4 TDs
2003 – 1822 passing yards, 60.6%, 11 TDs, 1310 rushing yards, 17 TDs
2002 – 2333 passing yards, 53.6%, 15 TDs, 1029 rushing yards, 7 TDs
