Dual-threat Brad Smith rejuvenated Missouri’s football program

COLUMBIA, Missouri (WKBN) – Sophomore quarterback and Chaney graduate Brad Smith rallied Missouri past #10 Nebraska, 41-24, on October 11, 2003. The victory was the Tigers’ first win since 1978 over the Cornhuskers.

The Tigers scored 27 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to top Nebraska. Brad Smith ran for 303 yards and scored three times in the final frame on the ground to key Missouri’s upset bid (39, 1, 9).

Smith – Missouri’s signal caller – finished his collegiate career as the first player to throw for over 8,000-yards and run for another 4,000.

As a senior in 2005, Smith led the Tigers to an Independence Bowl victory over South Carolina (38-31). He was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

In the NFL, he’d play 9 seasons for the Jets, Eagles and Bills at wide receiver. Smith hauled in 104 passes for 987 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Brad Smith, QB/Missouri

2005 – 2304 passing yards, 59.4%, 13 TDs; 1301 rushing yards, 16 TDs

2004 – 2185 passing yards, 51.8%, 17 TDs; 553 rushing yards, 4 TDs

2003 – 1822 passing yards, 60.6%, 11 TDs, 1310 rushing yards, 17 TDs

2002 – 2333 passing yards, 53.6%, 15 TDs, 1029 rushing yards, 7 TDs

Countdown to College Football

August 14 – Top sports star in 1942 wins Heisman

August 15 – Before politics, Traficant started at QB for Pitt

August 16 – Roger Staubach meets Youngstown State

August 17 – “Best linebacker I ever coached” says Woody Hayes

August 18 – Sherman “Tank” runs wild for Miami of Ohio

August 19 – Sugar Bowl MVP aids Pitt in title game

August 20 – Lombardi award winner called New Castle home

August 21 – Walk-on Karlis kicks for Cincinnati

August 22 – K-State registers 1st bowl victory; Coleman named MVP

August 23 – Burke’s 400-yard game lifts Michigan State past Brady & Michigan

August 24 – Clarett shines for Buckeyes in memorable season

August 25 – Syracuse’s workhorse from Struthers

August 26 – Missouri’s dual-threat quarterback boosts Tigers to top Nebraska

August 27 – Penn State QB guides Nittany Lion faithful to Rose Bowl