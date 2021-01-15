Drummond has 33 points, 23 boards as Cavs top Knicks 106-103

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Andre Drummond (3) drives to the basket against New York Knicks’ Julius Randle (30) and Reggie Bullock (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Andre Drummond tied his career high with 33 points and grabbed 23 rebounds and Cedi Osman scored 25 points in leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 106-103 win over the New York Knicks.

Drummond posted the Cavaliers’ first 30-20 game since Carlos Boozer had 32 points and 20 rebounds against Seattle on Jan. 20, 2004.

Julius Randle had 28 points and six assists, rookie Immanuel Quigley scored a season-high 23 points and R.J. Barrett had 20 points for New York which lost its fifth straight.