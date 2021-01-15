Drummond has 33 points, 23 boards as Cavs top Knicks 106-103

CLEVELAND (AP) – Andre Drummond tied his career high with 33 points and grabbed 23 rebounds and Cedi Osman scored 25 points in leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 106-103 win over the New York Knicks.
Drummond posted the Cavaliers’ first 30-20 game since Carlos Boozer had 32 points and 20 rebounds against Seattle on Jan. 20, 2004.
Julius Randle had 28 points and six assists, rookie Immanuel Quigley scored a season-high 23 points and R.J. Barrett had 20 points for New York which lost its fifth straight.