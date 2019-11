The Tigers fell to Monroevill, 3-0 Thursday and finish with a 22-5 overall record.

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield volleyball team fell in straight sets to Monroeville, 3-0 Thursday in a Division IV Regional Semifinal at Lake High School.

The Tigers kept things close in the first set but fell 25-20, as the Eagles then went on to dominate the second set, 25-7. Monroeville finished things off with a 25-14 win in the third set.

‘Springfield’s season comes to an end with a 22-5 overall record. The Tigers finished as District Champions in Division IV.