CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield fell to Bishop Rosecrans 1-0 in the Division III girls’ Soccer Regional Semifinals Tuesday night at Canton Central Catholic High School.



It was the Tigers’ second trip to Regionals in the last three years.

Springfield’s season comes to an end with a record of 18-2 overall.

Bishop Rosecrans advances to face the winner of Gahanna Columbus Academy/Lynchburg-Clay in the Division III Regional Final Saturday at a time and location to be determined.